David Datzer wins, runner-up title to Didier Grams

David Datzer proved to be unbeatable in the second race of the IRRC Superbike in Frohburg. With second place, the runner-up title goes to local hero Didier Grams, Patrick Hoff finishes the championship in third place.

Before the weekend, David Datzer (MTP-Racing by Syntainics) wanted nothing more than to win the races at the Frohburger Dreieck. In the first race he actually managed the long-awaited triumph, but he had to work hard for it. After a bad start lap, he was able to catch up with Didier Grams (G&G Motorsport by BMW Motorrad), who had pulled away, only in the last lap.

In the second race of the IRRC Superbike, Datzer was also unable to convert his pole position into an early lead. While Dutchman Jorn Hamberg (Performance Racing Achterhoek) was allowed to get a taste of the lead for two laps on his Superbike debut, Datzer had to dig his way through the field from sixth position. It was not until the third lap that he appeared in the slipstream of Grams, who had moved into first place.

For a few laps, the two German BMW drivers exchanged positions. In the penultimate lap, Datzer made the decisive overtaking move, after which the 31-year-old Bavarian from Vilsbiburg did not allow himself to be deprived of the victory. Only four weeks after the races in Hořice in the Czech Republic, the father of a daughter achieved his second double victory in the IRRC Superbike as a guest rider.

As in the first race in the morning, five-time IRRC Superbike champion Grams crossed the finish line in second place on his home track. The evergreen finished the championship in second place. The thoughts of the 40-year-old Saxon from Limbach-Oberfrohna about retiring at the beginning of the season have long since been shelved and preparations for the new season have begun.

With fifth place behind three guest drivers, but still ahead of the Swiss Lukas Maurer (Ipone by Tekno Parts/FMS), who had secured the title early in Hořice, Patrick Hoff (Neumann Racing) concluded an extremely successful season for him. While podium finishes were out of reach in the 2022 season, he surprisingly scored the maximum points twice in Schleiz. In the championship, he finished third behind Maurer and Grams.

The two Germans Johannes Schwimmbeck (MTP-Racing) and Nico Müller (Müller Motorsport by Edeka Meisel) as well as the Italian Luca Gottardi (Syntainics by Penz13), who is coached by Rico Penzkofer, who finished 5th to 7th in the final standings, can also be more than satisfied with the way the championship went.

Florian Astner put on a show of talent in his first year in the IRRC Superbike. The Austrian finished in the points ten times in twelve races and ended the championship in twelfth place. Swiss Olivier Lupberger (Team Moto Meile) was among the eager points collectors, as were Germans Rene Grundei (ZSG-Racing), Christoph Kreller (KRC Racing Crew), Marcel Elsner (Team Ecki powered by Schüttflix), Dirk Walter (DWR99), Paul Manx (Van Eijs Technical Support) and Reinhard Strack (Mogli Racing).

IRRC Superbike, Frohburg

Result race 2

1st David Datzer (D)*, BMW, 10 laps. 2nd Didier Grams (D), BMW, 0,657 sec ahead. 3rd Jorn Hamberg (NL)*, Kawasaki, +3,330 sec. 4th Erno Kostamo (FIN)*, BMW. 5th Patrick Hoff (D), BMW. 6th Lukas Maurer (CH), Kawasaki. 7th Virgil-Amber Bloemhard (NL), Kawasaki. 8th Markus Karlsson (S), BMW. 9th Johannes Schwimmbeck (D), BMW. 10th Luca Gottardi (I), BMW. Also: 11th Nico Müller (D), BMW. 12th Freddie Heinrich (D)*, Kawasaki. 16th Roger Bantli (CH)*, Ducati. 17th Guido Nittke (D)*, Kawasaki. 19th Florian Astner (A), BMW. 21st Christoph Kreller (D), BMW. 22nd Rene Grundei (D), Kawasaki. 24. Paul Manx (D), Honda.

* Guest riders (no points)

Final standings IRRC Superbike after 12 races

1st Maurer, 262 points. 2. Grams, 227. 3. Hoff, 196. 4. Karlsson, 124. 5. Schwimmbeck, 112. 6. Müller, 100. 7. Luca Gottardi (I), 97. 8. Bloemhard, 96. 9. Joey den Besten † (NL), 64. 10. Laurent Hofmann (B), 54. Also: 12. Astner, 50. 16th Olivier Lupberger (CH), 22. 18th Grundei, 15. 19th Marcel Elsner (D), BMW, 12. 21st Kreller, 9. 22nd Dirk Walter (D), Kawasaki, 7. 26th Paul Manx (D), 6. 27th Reinhard Strack (D), 4.