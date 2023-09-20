Scandal: Will Sam Lowes not get a visa for India GP?

In the meantime, almost all GP team members and GP riders have made their way from Europe to New Delhi. With one exception: Sam Lowes did not get a visa.

The rest of the Honda Racing Corpoattion and KTM teams were also able to take their flights from Europe to India today. But British Marc VDS Moto2 rider Sam Lowes (32) is still stuck. The Englishman has his main residence on the Isle of Man for tax reasons (like Lewis Hamilton and quite a few professional racing cyclists). The Isle belongs to the United Kingdom, so Lowes has a British passport. But apparently the Indian authorities demanded a passport from the Isle of Man. Such a document does not exist. "It's like asking a Swiss citizen for a passport from Geneva," wondered one of the Briton's compatriots.

Dorna and IRTA are now pulling out all the stops to keep Sam Lowes out of India tomorrow. When the Italian MotoGP riders had to go into quarantine for Doha before the 2020 Qatar GP because of the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, and all the other riders did not, so they would not have been able to start the season, the MotoGP class was cancelled at the Qatar GP. Only the Moto3 and Moto2 classes were held. Either everyone can ride - or no one can," IRTA President Hervé Poncharal stated at the time.