Despite contract: Skinner loses place to Ramirez in 2024

Following Marcos Ramirez's third place in Sepang, American Racing confirmed that the Spaniard will complete the team in 2024 alongside returnee Joe Roberts. Rory Skinner was actually a permanent fixture.

In August, Marcos Ramirez returned from Forward to American Racing, where he took over from Sean Dylan Kelly, who was booted out of the Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix. Ramirez returned to his old strength on the Kalex - he was third in the Moto3 World Championship on the Leopard Honda in 2019 - and finished third on the podium for the first time in his Moto2 career last Sunday at the Malaysian GP.

This success was followed by American Racing's announcement that they would continue with the 25-year-old Spaniard in 2024. It had been known since the summer that Joe Roberts would return to Eitan Butbul's team.

"I'm delighted to welcome Marcos Ramirez back to the team for 2024," Butbul announced. "He joined the team halfway through the 2023 season and has immediately demonstrated his potential and progress race after race - and backed it up with an amazing debut podium in Malaysia last weekend. It's a bit of déjà vu from 2020 when Marcos and Joe both raced for the team, but with their current level and more experience, we believe they are the team that can consistently fight at the front."

This leaves no room for Rory Skinner, who was actually given a two-year contract until the end of 2024 in October 2022. Curiously, although the 22-year-old Scot has only scored two points in the World Championship this season, he is managed by Apex Management - and therefore by team owner Eitan Butbul and John Hopkins, the team's Race Director, himself.

American Racing assures that Skinner will not be dropped. "As far as Rory is concerned, we believe in him and know that he has the talent to be competitive in Moto2," said Butbul. "We as a team are working on how we can best secure his future on the world stage and at the same time support him in the coming off-season and beyond."

Skinner himself has not yet commented on the latest developments. He only announced that he would be taking a break from social media channels.

Moto2 race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 17 rdn in 36:04.378 min

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 7.128 sec

3rd Ramirez, Kalex, + 9.558

4th Ogura, Kalex, + 9.992

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 11.652

6th Chantra, Kalex + 13.675

7th Lowes, Kalex, + 15.200

8th Roberts, Kalex, +18.482

9th Arenas, Kalex, + 20.004

10th Arbolino, Kalex, +20.990

11th Baltus, Kalex, +21.570

12th Alcoba, Kalex, + 23.489

13th Escrig, Forward, + 25.791

14th Salac, Kalex, + 29.853

15th Foggia, Kalex, + 29.923

16th Hada, Kalex, + 32.681

17th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 33.361

18th Van den Goorbergh, Kalex, + 38.800

19. Kelly, Forward, + 41.799

20. Skinner, Kalex, + 44.758

21. Casadei, Kalex, + 53.217

22. López, Boscoscuro, + 58.554

23. Azman, Kalex, + 1:09.940 min

24. Tulovic, Kalex, + 1:20.633

25. Garcia, Kalex, 1 lap down



Moto2 World Championship standings after 18 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 320.5 points (World Champion). 2. Arbolino 243.5. 3. Dixon 183. 4. Aldeguer 162. 5. Canet 159. 6. Chantra 153.5. 7. Lopez 127. 8. Gonzalez 122.5. 9. Ogura 119.5. 10. Salac 110. 11. Vietti 106. 12. Lowes 91. 13. Garcia 84. 14. Roberts 80.5. 15. Arenas 79. 16. Baltus 53. 17. Ramirez 49. 18. J. Alcoba 46.5. 19. D. Binder 32. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 28. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 422.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 236. 3. Forward 4.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 399.5 points. 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 334.5. 3. Beta Tools SpeedUp 289. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 273. 5. Pons Wegow Los40, 243. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 203. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 156.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 122.5. 9. Italtrans Racing 108.5. 10. Fantic Racing 106. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 70. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 51. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 35. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 4.