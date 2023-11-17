Sepang GP: The clocks run differently in Malaysia

Visitors to the Sepang GP in Malaysia experience many things that seem extraordinary to an ordinary Central European. But a lot has changed in 32 years.

Anyone flying to the Malaysia Motorcycle GP is already confronted with motorsport at the airport. While I'm waiting for my luggage, I see a TV screen above the conveyor belt. It's showing an advert with Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. It's an advert for the local oil company Petronas.

At the airport, I am greeted by a wide range of fast food chains: from Dunkin' Donut to Burger King, Starbucks and Ritazza are also represented. Patience is required at the Sixt car hire desk. There are no modern gadgets like printers or scanners in this tiny office. The computer can't find my stored data, so copies of my passport and driving licence are made. I have to hand in so many documents and credit cards that I'm worried whether I've collected them all again or whether there are still some hidden under the ever-growing mountain of paper.

At least my reservation has arrived. All my driving licence, passport and credit card details are collected. Every year again. For the 40th time in total, I guess. Because the MotoGP teams used to come to Kuala Lumpur up to four times a year: in winter for the tests, in autumn for the Grand Prix.

That's why title decisions are always made here - like in Moto2 on Sunday with Pedro Acosta.

At least you no longer have to fill out the form with the 27 annoying questions (in the sense of: "Where did you spend last Christmas?") when you enter the country. You can now look into the camera and have your two index fingers scanned. The difference to Doha: Here, the four fingers of the right hand are checked on arrival.

In 1991, the GP entourage made its first stop in Malaysia, back then on the antediluvian track in Shah Alam. It was also located near Kuala Lumpur, less than 30 minutes from Sepang.

A lot has happened since then. After 1997, we first moved from the Shah Alam club circuit near Kuala Lumpur with its poor infrastructure to Johor Bahru for a year and then in 1999 to the spacious Sepang International Circuit, which is ten minutes away from the new KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport).

A lot has happened in this up-and-coming country, where annual economic growth of 8 per cent is the order of the day. Car hire has improved. In the past, there was only Malaysian Proton, a manufacturer that once had almost 70 per cent market share and rebuilt outdated Mitsubishi models.

This time I got a Honda compact car from SIXT, it looked like new when I got in. An immaculate vehicle. What a difference from the Proton Saga I got in 1991. It had five keys: one each for the left and right doors, one for the glove compartment, one for the boot and one for the ignition lock.

You have to be careful when getting out of the car in the P2 car park in the paddock. I almost stepped into a black, 1 metre deep hole with a diameter of around 30 centimetres lurking 50 centimetres next to my car door. With my size 43.5 shoes, I would have fallen in up to my knees. Someone had taken the manhole cover as a souvenir.

Remember: the clocks run differently in Malaysia.

But the enthusiasm for motorsport is huge. When a rider like Bagnaia or Quartararo appears at the paddock entrance at 8.30 in the morning at the Grand Prix, 20 mostly female autograph hunters are waiting. When Stefan Bradl approaches, some shout from afar in German: "Good morning." The riders sign autographs, pose for photos or selfies. Even Mooney VR46 team director Uccio Salucci is besieged like he usually is in Mugello or Misano. Ducati's Paolo Ciabatti can hardly take a step forward in the paddock without being adored by the fans.

Dangerous approach

Oh yes, I almost forgot. The access road from the motorway to the race track is unrivalled anywhere in the world.

When I first saw it in 1999, I thought: they forgot the motorway exit for the race track and created a dangerous temporary solution. So for the Grand Prix, a few metres of guardrail are simply dismantled, then you cross the motorway to the right in left-hand traffic before a blind crest, with oncoming traffic (!) - and then turn into the access road towards the paddock.

Even at the 23rd Sepang GP a few days ago, the situation had not changed. In recent years, the approximately 15 metre long gap has sometimes been closed, as there was once a fatal accident. Then the traffic was routed three kilometres further until a traffic light, where a permitted U-turn was made. This time and in 2022, the dangerous hole was open to traffic again!

I have since discovered a secret entrance via the main entrance to the paddock, which is less dangerous.

In Malaysia there is left-hand traffic. For once, you approach this mysterious exit in the fast lane, i.e. on the far right. Then you brake, join the queue (in the overtaking lane of the motorway!) and never know whether you will be hit from behind at 120 km/h.

You can see the 15 metre long hole in the crash barriers on the right - and watch the oncoming traffic on the opposite carriageway. After two minutes, a gap opens up and you accelerate quickly as oncoming traffic rushes over the blind crest at 120 or 130 km/h. Then you turn into the racetrack. An indescribable scenario.

It's no wonder that there are sometimes huge crashes. Why don't they make an exit to the left and install a tunnel towards the paddock? Because these plots of land do not belong to the race track and the responsible authorities do not want to invest anything, I was told.

Red lights are not really taken seriously in Malaysia. You should always wait 10 to 20 seconds when the light turns green, then the cross traffic slowly eases off...

Another curiosity: if you go to the petrol station, you first have to either deposit the appropriate amount in cash or have the amount deducted from your credit card.

But how do I know whether I have used 20 or 50 ringgit for the kilometres I have driven? So I have 50 ringgit debited. But I only get 19.30 ringgit. The petrol station attendant can't see on his computer what I've filled up on my pillar 3 anyway. I have to go out again and write down the amount on a piece of paper.

I don't get the 30 ringgit back, I can write it off. Fortunately, a litre of unleaded only costs 40 euro cents, so we're talking about a loss of around 6 euros.

Malaysia: rich and poor

Four years ago, Malaysia still had a 94-year-old president, Dr M.. His nephew Razlan Razali is the former CEO of the Sepang Circuit and is now the team headmaster of the RNF-Aprioia Yamaha MotoGP team with Miguel OLiveira and Raúl Fernández. The duo failed to score points at their home GP.

The East Asian country is regarded as an up-and-coming economic power. On the one hand, there are the pompous Petronas Towers, which are 480 metres high, but if you drive through the villages 10 km from the race track, you see a lot of misery, slums, incredible poverty, 50-year-old lorries with smoking diesel engines, cars without doors and windows - in Central Europe they would have been taken off the road 30 years ago.

Instead, the airline "AirAsia", owned by former Caterham Moto2 team owner Tony Fernandez, has built its own huge Terminal 2 with its own motorway exit, hotel, shopping mall, outlet centre and so on.

Four years ago, the new Mövenpick Hotel also opened near the race track. Most of the teams are not very happy with it: it is designed for Muslim guests and no alcohol is sold. The unfortunate mechanics have to do without their after-work beer.

And there are separate swimming pools for men and women.

Strange signs

Some of the traffic signs on the motorway are also unique: an umbrella, raindrops from above, next to it a motorised two-wheeler. What does that mean?

It means: in the event of rain, motorcyclists are allowed to take shelter from the downpour, which usually takes on tropical proportions, on the emergency lane under the bridge. That sounds nice enough.

But when it rains for a longer period of time, not all the unfortunate fellows have room under the narrow bridge. So the drivers park their "underbones", a type of moped with four-stroke engines up to 180 cc, in the first lane at some point. And eventually on the second lane too.

And if the rain never stops, part of the third lane is also blocked. Then the motorway becomes a two-wheeler car park. And a pedestrian zone. Life-threatening?

The main thing is to stay dry.

The security checks at the airport after passport control also have their own standards. Hand luggage can be pushed through a scanner after passport control. Six security staff are chatting animatedly, paying no attention to the monitors. This time they told me: "You don't have to get checked, go on, your mobile phone can stay in your pocket. You will only be checked at the gates. But until then, a passenger could be carrying all sorts of things.

I deliberately leave my mobile phone in my trouser pocket, my computer in the trolley, my watch on my wrist and my belt in my trousers.

It beeps like crazy. But nobody cares.