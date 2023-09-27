Ayumu Sasaki: Separation from Intact and Husqvarna

Actually, Intact GP wanted to become world champion with Sandro Cortese in the second year (2014) at the latest. The current Moto2 situation looks bleak. Now the Moto3 World Championship favourite Sasaki is also lost.

Dramatic setback for the long-suffering German Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP team: Ayumu Sasaki, after his second place on Sunday at the Indian GP in the Moto3 World Championship with 173 points only 1 point behind the two World Championship leaders Dani Holgado and Jaume Masiá, who both have 174 points on their account, will not ride for the German Moto2 team in the coming season.

This is because the two-time GP winner, despite all the persuasions of team owner Peter Öttl, is facing a move to the Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team, which saw Spaniard Manuel Gonzalez (he started from 16th on the grid) finish a strong fifth on Sunday.

Apparently, the fast Japanese rider thought he had better chances of success in the Italian team, which is run by the VR46 team and paid for by Yamaha, than with the German racing team, which has only won two GPs in eleven years (with Tom Lüthi and Jonas Folger), although it is said to have the biggest budget in the Moto2 paddock.

What's more: Yamaha is giving Sasaki faint hopes of being able to ride the MotoGP World Championship in a new Yamaha customer team by 2025 at the latest.

In recent years, riders like Tom Lüthi and Tony Arbolino in the Liqui-Moly team have repeatedly complained about the quality of their crew chiefs. Finally, Marcel Schrötter did not sign a new contract for 2023 either.

The German team then thought that new European Moto2 champion Lukas Tulovic could fill this gap, but he is just as overstretched in the 2023 World Championship as he was in 2019 at Kiefer Racing.

The dismal interim World Championship standings for the German Moto2 team after 13 of 20 races: 19th Darryn Binder with 22 points. 21st Lukas Tulovic with 12 points.

The German Liqui-Moly Husqvarna team, which is obviously too tight on rider salaries, will now have to take what is left on the transfer market and possibly start the 2024 World Championship with 18-year-old Moto2 European Championship leader Senna Agius, who lacked the necessary speed in his seven 2023 appearances so far and remained without points. He will now replace Tulovic (broken collarbone) in Japan as well.

Italian Superbike Ducati rider Ruben Michael Rinaldi was turned down by Intact on Saturday. After the split with Ducati, he is hoping for a place in the Honda SBK team anyway, where Iker Lecuona's place will be vacant if the Spaniard has to be used in MotoGP at LCR.

In addition, the Husqvarna Factory Team has not yet found a reasonable Sasaki replacement and teammate for Collin Veijer for the 2024 Moto3 World Championship.

One can imagine that Pierer Mobility AG, which runs highly successful teams for GASGAS and KTM in the small classes with Jorge "Aspar" Martinez, Aki Ajo and Tech3 and is spoilt for success, will not watch the happenings in Memmingen forever.

By the way: Sandro Cortese became world champion in the year before and after Intact.

The Moto2 World Championship riders at Liqui Moly

2013: Sandro Cortese

2014: Sandro Cortese

2015: Sandro Cortese

2016: Sandro Cortese, Jonas Folger

2017: Sandro Cortese, Marcel Schrötter

2018: Marcel Schrötter, Xavi Vierge

2019: Marcel Schrötter, Tom Lüthi

2020: Marcel Schrötter, Tom Lüthi

2021: Marcel Schrötter, Tony Arbolino

2022: Marcel Schrötter, Jeremy Alcoba

2023: Darryn Binder, Lukas Tulovic

2024: Darryn Binder, Senna Agius