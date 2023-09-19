MotoGP programme at noon: India GP 2023 on TV

With the "IndianOil Grand Prix of India", the Buddh International Circuit makes its MotoGP debut this weekend. What can be seen from the premiere when, where and how on free TV and streaming.

For the first time, the MotoGP World Championship will make a guest appearance in India this weekend, more precisely at the Buddh International Circuit in the state of Greater Noida near Delhi.

ServusTV remains faithful to its usual programming in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for the start of a seven-stop tour of Asia.

However, the broadcast times are unusual due to a three-and-a-half hour time difference and an adjusted schedule: On Saturday, all qualifying sessions as well as the sprint of the MotoGP class will be shown live on FreeTV from 7.40 a.m., followed by the three GP races on Sunday - flanked by preliminary reports, analyses and interviews from 8.20 a.m. onwards.

A TV alternative to the Austrian private broadcaster is only available in Switzerland: SRF zwei will broadcast the sprint live on Saturday and the MotoGP main race live on Sunday.

The full streaming offer

On the video and streaming platform ServusTV On there is not only the ServusTV programme in German, for users in Austria all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races) can be seen in live stream with original English commentary.

Immediately after each broadcast, all qualifying sessions and races will also be available to watch on video (also only in Austria for legal reasons).

If the TV rights permit broadcasting in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address in Germany - i.e. for qualifying sessions and races in all classes.

As a paid alternative, the Dorna livestream is available on motogp.com. The subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. Live timing is also included for 148.99 euros. However, because the halfway point of the season has already passed, the World Championship promoter is now granting a 50 per cent discount on the video pass package.

In return, all sessions with English commentary are available live and on demand on the official website. In addition, there are numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. The archive also contains all GP races since 1992.

TV programme India GP 2023: