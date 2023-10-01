Stefan Bradl: "Have a plane ticket for Indonesia".

Stefan Bradl has scored points in all three outings as Alex Rins' replacement at LCR-Castrol Honda this year at Assen, the Buddh Circuit and Motegi, and has now amassed eight World Championship points as a substitute rider. Still, he admitted he would have liked to have edged out his old mate Cal Crutchlow for 13th place at the Japanese GP. "But there was so much water on the track at the end," described the Honda test rider, who is now doing the job for the sixth season and has also signed with HRC for 2024. "If the race had been restarted after the abandonment, despite the heavy rain, it would have been suicide," the 33-year-old veteran held. "I would have considered that far too dangerous and far too irresponsible. The race directors made the right decision today. There is nothing more to say about it."

Was it right to start the MotoGP race on time at 3pm local time? Bradl: "I think it was the right thing to do. It was tricky, but the situation was manageable at the beginning. We left in slick conditions... And then you always think: 'I have the hard front tyre, I have to brake hard because I have to get temperature into the front tyre'. But the wet track conditions didn't allow that. That's a problem we find on every track in those conditions. Because the slick tyre only works if you put a good load on it. But with all the devices, it only works when you push the bike to the limit in normal conditions. If you are sensitive and sensitive with the bike, it doesn't work anymore."

"It's critical, but we're getting to a limit in our sport where demands on the rider really become onerous. We have to activate and deactivate the different devices, we have to pay attention to the tyre pressure, we have to pay attention to the right braking points when we slow down from 300 to 70 km/h - and we have to avoid the deep puddles. There are so many things to consider. Then you have to decide and think beforehand out on the track when I should come to the pits for a bike change. The crew gave me a piece of paper telling me what tyres I have for the rain. You talk about everything beforehand, but in this hectic situation like on Sunday today, you forget everything in a second because you are so distracted and stressed. The driver has a lot of tasks to do, we have a lot of stress."

"Our sport is entertaining, on the other hand it is also very challenging," added Stefan Bradl. "For a human being, it's difficult to always keep everything in mind.

"We riders no longer have any leeway for the slightest slip-up. If you still make a small mistake and it is punished immediately... We have reached the human limit in this sport. It's time to make MotoGP a little less dangerous," the Bavarian told SPEEDWEEK.com in the spring after the many crashes and injuries.

Stefan Bradl also expects to fill in for Alex Rins at LCR-Honda in Mandalika/Indonesia in a fortnight' time. "I already have a plane ticket. I think we will see each other there again," he deposited after finishing 14th in the journalists' round in Japan.