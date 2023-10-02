Taka Nakagami (Honda/11th): Decision came too late

Japanese MotoGP local Taka Nakagami secured P11 in the chaos at Motegi and spoke afterwards about his feeling in the heavy rain and the Race Direction's late decision to abandon.

Takaaki "Taka" Nakagami secured 11th place at the MotoGP home event in Motegi. The Japanese was second best Honda rider on Sunday just ahead of Joan Mir. But his lead over Honda tester and LCR substitute Stefan Bradl (14th), who only joined the team on Saturday, was not great either, at 2.7 seconds.

The experienced Japanese will remain with Honda in MotoGP in 2024. It will be his seventh season with HRC. Commenting on the race, the 31-year-old veteran from Chiba said: "It was tough and very tricky. Even before the start there were the few drops. It was clear to me that it was going to be a 'flag to flag' race. But I didn't expect almost everyone to go for a bike change after lap 1."

"I then just followed the guys to the pits to not take any risk, it was the right decision," Taka reported. "It was super much risk with the rain tyres then on the first lap when it was not quite wet. So at the beginning I tried to take care of the rear tyre and prevent it from spinning. It was super tricky."

"After five or six laps, more rain came and that made the tyres easier to drive. But the problem was that I couldn't see anything when I was right behind another rider. Then in the last two laps before the red flag I had extreme aquaplaning on every straight. I was expecting the red flag. I wondered afterwards how you could even think of a restart in these conditions. The race direction made the right decision, but it was too late from my point of view."

Taka knows, "11th place is not the best result, but I did my best. I also want to thank the fans who came in these conditions. We still have many races and we have to think about how to prepare well for the 2024 season. And we need to finish the 2023 season well now."

Incidentally, only 40,908 spectators turned up at Honda's home track in Motegi on Sunday.

"I didn't have the best feeling, but it was okay. It lacked a bit of side grip in dry conditions. The spinning was okay. The more water there was on the track, the better I felt. I think the team did a really good job," added the Idemitsu LCR Honda rider.

On the feeling of the bike on dry track, Taka noted, "I used the same gearbox as on dry track. I tried to shift early at the beginning and not use very much revs at the exit of the tight corners to save the Michelin tyre - even in fifth and sixth gear. Then at the end the grip was good with the rain tyre on the wet track and I could shift normally."

MotoGP results GP race, Motegi (Oct 1):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 Rdn in 24:06.314 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.413 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2,013

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.943

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.181

6th Miller, KTM, + 6,837

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 7.587

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 8,602

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11,229

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 12.244

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,714

12th Mir, Honda, + 14,924

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 16,057

14th Bradl, Honda, + 17,253

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 24,921

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 33,962

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1:14.934 min

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1 lap down

19th Viñales, Aprilia, 1 lap down

- Zarco, Ducati, unclassified after crash

- Binder, KTM, 7 laps down

MotoGP results Sprint, Motegi (30.9.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 12 rdsn in 21:00.734 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 1.390 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,276

4th Miller, KTM, + 6.194

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,315

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,919

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9,298

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 10,189

9th Viñales, Aprilia, + 12,404

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.366

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.473

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 15,592

13th Mir, Honda, + 17,052

14th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 18,092

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 19.333

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 19.645

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 21.862

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 26.026

19th Pirro, Ducati, + 27.911

20th Bradl, Honda, + 28.178

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 4 laps down

World Championship standings after 28 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 319 points. 2. Martin 316. 3. Bezzecchi 265. 4. Binder 201. 5. Aleix Espargaró 171. 6. Zarco 162. 6. 7. Viñales 139. 8. Marini 135. 9. Miller 125. 10. Quartararo 111. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 77. 13. Oliveira 69. 14. Augusto Fernández 67. 15. Marc Márquez 64. 16. Di Giannantonio 52. 17. Rins 47. 18. Nakagami 45. 19. Raúl Fernández 36. 20. Pedrosa 32. 21. Bastianini 25. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 490 points. 2nd KTM 272. 3rd Aprilia 240. 4th Honda 142. 5th Yamaha 131.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 478 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 400. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 354. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 326. 5. Aprilia Racing 310. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 188. 7. Gresini Racing 161. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 109. 9. LCR Honda 98. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 11. Repsol Honda 84.