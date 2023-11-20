Miguel Oliveira: "Wants to be at 100% for the Sepang test"

For the third time in his first Aprilia season, Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team) is out injured after the crash on the opening lap of the sprint at the Qatar GP. His focus is on 2024.

Miguel Oliveira's unsuccessful season has come to an early end, as he suffered a fractured right shoulder blade and bruising to his leg on Saturday evening in Doha. Nevertheless, the Portuguese rider returned to the Lusail International Circuit on Sunday and took the opportunity to explain how the accident in turn 6, in which Aprilia captain Aleix Espargaró and Ducati factory rider Enea Bastianini also crashed, came about.

"It was a small racing accident," said Oliveira, describing his view. "Unfortunately, I crashed with a fellow brand rider, which is very disappointing. I got off to a really good start and I kept trying to make up positions. I braked a bit too late in turn 6. Aleix on the other hand - I don't want to say too early, but he probably braked a bit too hard. When I saw that I was going to hit him, I righted the bike to avoid him, but I couldn't avoid his rear wheel."

"Unfortunately, we both crashed, so I'm disappointed, but in the end it was just a small racing accident, a misjudgement that led to us both ending up on the ground. And I got injured, which is not ideal," sighed the 28-year-old Portuguese rider. "I have a fracture on my shoulder blade, but I don't really know the full extent of the injury yet. As soon as I get home, we'll have it examined in more detail."

At least the RNF-Aprilia rider seems to be able to avoid surgery as things stand. "It looks like I won't need an operation. It will take a while for the bone to consolidate a little, then we'll see what's going on with the tendons and the shoulder area."

It is clear that Oliveira's season will be over before the finale in Valencia. Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori will replace him at the Grand Prix and the subsequent Tuesday test.

"Yes, unfortunately it looks like I'm going to miss the race and the test. So that's it, those were my last laps of this fantastic season," added the World Championship 16th-placed rider with a good dose of gallows humour. "It was miserable, I finished eight races and it certainly wasn't what I expected. A bit of everything came together: Bad luck, collisions with other riders, accidents, technical problems with the bike... I was a bit unlucky, but I think I was also able to build some character for next season. I'm glad that I've experienced everything this season, so hopefully next season will be better."

At the season opener in Portimão back in March, Oliveira was run down by Marc Márquez and subsequently missed a Grand Prix due to a tendon injury to the external rotators of his right leg. At the Spanish GP at the end of April, Fabio Quartararo knocked him out of the race and Miguel suffered a shoulder dislocation, including a fracture of the upper arm and an injury to the anterior labrum ligament apparatus, and was not ready to race again until the second weekend in June at Mugello.

Going into the winter break with another injury is obviously not ideal. "But it is what it is. I have to get healthy again and I won't be discouraged by this end to the season," emphasised the father of two. "Of course, I would have been happy if I could have finished in a good mood in Valencia, completed the test and taken this feeling into the winter. But I also went into the winter with victories and fourth place in last year's Valencia test... I think all these feelings fade when you do a reset and set yourself new goals for the season. So I just want to be at 100 per cent for the winter test in Sepang and go from there."

However, Oliveira is also carrying a mortgage into next season: He was handed a long lap penalty for his next full-distance GP race by the FIM MotoGP stewards for the "irresponsible riding style that caused a crash".

MotoGP tests of the 2024 pre-season

28 November 2023: Valencia after the 2023 season finale



01 to 03 February 2024: Sepang shakedown test (for test riders and rookies)

06 to 08 February 2024: Sepang test

19 and 20 February 2024: Qatar test

MotoGP tests for the 2024 season

29 April 2024: Jerez

03 June 2024: Mugello

09 September 2024: Misano