Jorge Martin: "They stole the title from me"

Because the MotoGP riders are not allowed to criticise the Michelin standard tyres according to their contract, Jorge Martin avoided direct criticism. But he said: "The rear tyre was as hard as stone."

Jorge Martin, who put world champion Pecco Bagnaia under so much pressure in the final third of the season and repeatedly reduced the Lenovo Ducati rider's points lead, sat stunned and disappointed in front of the journalists 40 minutes after the race.

The Pramac-Ducati factory rider is now already 21 points behind leader Bagnaia ahead of the finale, in which, in the best-case scenario, 25 and 12 points are up for grabs for the two race wins. This means that if Pecco wins the sprint and Jorge Martin does not finish on the podium, the Italian will be world champion again before Sunday's GP.

Jorge Martin arrived at the finish in Lusail 14.819 seconds behind winner Fabio Di Giannantonio and uttered a few expletives in Spanish before answering the reporters' questions.

What had happened? "You saw the start when my rear tyre spun wildly. It was as hard as a rock," sighed the sovereign sprint winner from Saturday. "From the outside, it might look like I've forgotten how to ride overnight. But you normally only have spinning like that when the surface is dirty and the tyre has 30 laps behind it, but that wasn't the case as we were on the grid. And the tyre was completely new. You could now guess what happened."

"I tried desperately to manage the situation a bit, but I almost crashed in every corner. It's a shame that a championship is decided in this way after a great season in which I've worked very hard. It feels like they stole the title from me. Before this Sunday's race, I was confident that I could become world champion. But now the task has become very difficult." He searches for words.

"However... It's hard to figure out exactly what happened. Nothing was apparent on the warm-up lap, but then I was the only driver on the entire grid in all three categories to whom this happened. So something must have gone wrong with the tyres. In any case, I realised after a few laps that it was impossible to drive as fast as yesterday. I was superior in terms of pace on Saturday, but today I was 1.3 to 1.5 seconds slower than the front runners."

What Jorge Martin was not allowed to say openly because of his vow of silence: Either Michelin had slipped up on quality control, or they got hold of some tyre from an allocation that didn't have the promised compound or had been reheated too often and had therefore turned to stone.

"Michelin certainly doesn't want to deliberately decide the world championship the way it happened today. At least I hope so... But they have to get better, we don't want to experience something like this," said an indignant Jorge Martin.