Razlan Razali (RNF-Aprilia): Is he plagued by money worries?

The RNF-Aprilia customer team with Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández has been left with a lot to do. Friday's best time in Doha was a ray of hope, but the investor is unhappy and Oliveira is out.

Razlan Razali's MotoGP team has had a turbulent few years. For three years, he ran the Petronas Yamaha customer team with Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, while the Sepang Circuit was the owner of the Malaysian national team, as both Petronas and the GP circuit are state-owned. Razali was CEO of the Sepang F1 Circuit before becoming team headmaster.

In this capacity, he initiated a whole series of measures to promote young talent in Malaysia, with Shell, Petronas and other partners. Even before 2012, a plan for local wildcard riders was developed, and in 2012 Zulfahmi Khairuddin narrowly missed out on winning the Sepang GP in the Moto3 World Championship as a member of the Red Bull KTM Ajo team.

Razali later ran a Petronas team in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, which also took over the two MotoGP seats from Aspar Martinez for 2019 and agreed a three-year deal with Yamaha. Riders: Quarzatari and Morbidleli, who took three wins each in 2020, with "Morbido" finishing as runner-up.

However, it emerged in August 2021 that Petronas would not be renewing the contract. Razali took over the MotoGP team himself, christened it RNF (the first letters of his three children's names) and found the Italian energy company WithU as the new main sponsor.

However, this company pulled out after a year despite a three-year contract, as the war in Ukraine had driven the energy companies into an existential crisis. The turbulent phase continued, but in September 2022, CryptoDATA from Romania was found as a new sponsor from the IT sector within a week through the mediation of Dorna. The company even joined RNF as a 60 per cent major shareholder, team founder Razali remained team headmaster and will line up with Miguel Oliveira and Rául Fernández (best time on Friday in Doha) in 2023. Because Yamaha did not offer a two-year contract (Rossi's VR46 squad may become the new customer team in 2025), RNF switched to Aprilia for two years.

But since the summer of 2023, rumours have persisted that the CryptoDATA team is in financial difficulties. There is talk of outstanding salary payments. Last July, the Pierer Mobility Group even raised hopes of being able to take over the team, including the two slots for 2024 for KTM. Even now, interested parties are knocking on the door of Dorna, which would have to agree to a possible change of ownership.

The fact is: The two RNF-Aprilia riders are hopelessly behind in the Riders' Championship. Raúl Fernández loudly criticised Aprilia ten days ago in Sepang. "Fresh tyres are the only new components we get for our bikes," complained the 2021 Moto2 runner-up. "And I think our bikes have too many kilometres behind them."

On Saturday, five-time MotoGP winner Miguel Oliveira caused a crash in the sprint that also claimed the lives of Aleix Espargaró and Enea Bastianini. The Portuguese rider now has to take a break due to a broken shoulder blade and hopes to be fit again for the Sepang test in February.

Razlan, what is the situation like for you? CryptoDATA certainly expected more. This company owns a 60 per cent majority stake in the racing company RNF. But we hear that some payments from Romania are late.

Sometimes it is normal to postpone certain payments when running a team. Even when I used to manage the Petronas team, we used to pay slightly late on some occasions.

I'm not sure if there are any other problems apart from that. So far everything is going as planned.

RNF has a 2-year contract with Aprilia for 2024 and 2025.

But CryptoDATA expected more? Miguel Oliveira fought for the podium in Portimão, then crashed because of Marc Márquez. He is now injured for the third time in 2023. RNF has last year's bikes and doesn't get any updates.

Yes, but first I have to say that we were ambitious and confident. The season started well, but then we were often unlucky.

People forget that this is our first year with Aprilia. At the same time, Aprilia is running a MotoGP satellite team for the first time.

This means that it is all new territory for us; we have to gain experience with the RS-GP22, we have to get used to working with Aprilia. We know that last year's Aprilia doesn't work completely smoothly.

We have a combination of problems with the team, with Aprilia and with the riders.

If you look at our lap times, we are much faster than the factory riders on this bike in 2022, so things can only get better next year in our second season with Aprilia.

The CryptoDATA bosses were very confident at the team presentation in Valencia in November 2022. There was talk of podiums. Are you disappointed now?

Yes, they are. I was optimistic too. We were at least hoping for a podium finish. We still have a Grand Prix to go.

But as I said, we have had a combination of bad luck and injuries, and we are not free from mistakes.

When I talk about bad luck with the bike, I think of Miguel's engine failure in Buriram. Raúl had problems with arm pump syndrome and with the heat generated by the bike.

But I already told the team in Sepang: We have to learn the lessons from all these setbacks. Then we can put all our experiences together in the future and have an almost perfect weekend at some point.

Results MotoGP race Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Results MotoGP Sprint Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.