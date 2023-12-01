Lin Jarvis (Yamaha): "We are making progress"

For the first time since 2003, Yamaha did not win a GP in 2023. Fabio Quartararo finished third on the podium three times, but was only tenth in the World Championship. Lin Jarvis, Managing Director of Yamaha Racing, is convinced: 2024 will be better.

Just two years ago, Fabio Quartararo won the world title on Yamaha. Although the Frenchman had to worry about Pecco Bagnaia's final spurt at the end of the season, he ultimately won the title with a 26-point lead, which equates to more than one GP victory. Yamaha then finished second behind Ducati in the Manufacturers' Championship.

Yamaha also took second place in the Manufacturers' World Championship in the 2022 season - for the fourth time since 2019. The Japanese team last won the Manufacturers' title in 2015, when Jorge Lorenzo beat his then team-mate Valentino Rossi in a legendary season. Eight years later, the world looks very different.

Fabio Quartararo still managed a top-10 finish in tenth place - he was runner-up in the previous year - and Franco Morbidelli finished thirteenth in his final Yamaha season. Quartararo is generally regarded as one of the top riders in the World Championship, but his M1 was not of the same calibre this year.

Yamaha finished fourth and penultimate in the Manufacturers' Championship, eleven points higher than Honda but 504 points lower than Ducati. Lin Jarvis also knows that next year should and must be better. The Managing Director of Yamaha Racing is fielding Alex Rins alongside Quartararo, who won the American Grand Prix on Honda before suffering a serious injury in the sprint race at Mugello.

Lin, when I say that Fabio is riding better than ever, do you agree with me?

He is certainly in top form. At the beginning of the year it was difficult and frustrating for him. He couldn't perform as well as he used to. Later on, I noticed a different kind of positive attitude in him. He felt freer and rode really well.

When did you realise that 2023 would be a difficult season?

More or less right at the start, let's say after the first two races. The Ducatis were incredibly strong. Last year, we were still fighting for the world championship in Valencia, at the moment (before the final race, editor's note) we are ninth. What's more, we only had two bikes on the grid. It's been a very long year.

Last year you said that this was a chance to concentrate fully on the two riders. Do you think it was your biggest disadvantage now?

Our biggest disadvantage was that we hadn't developed our engine in recent years. Ducati has been super aggressive with engine development and we are Japanese. This means that we tended to take small steps forwards. Just like at Honda, I think. We worked conservatively and nowadays that's not enough. Having more riders on your bike mainly brings advantages in the races, not necessarily in development. With information and data from eight riders, you can solve problems very quickly and find better settings. With eight fast Ducatis in the field, it is quite difficult to achieve good results.

You also said that Yamaha should have a satellite team again in 2025. But then you also need a machine that is interesting for customers.

We will have that. When you hit rock bottom, there is only one option - to look forward again and change things. We are currently working on this behind the scenes. A lot of money is being invested where necessary and we are changing the way we work. This means that we will be working more with European experts. And I am convinced that a much better machine will be ready at the start of the coming season. I can't yet say whether it will be good enough. The competition is at a very high level. In Valencia there were sixteen riders within 0.8 seconds of each other on the first day, so MotoGP is highly competitive. But we are making progress.

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26/11):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.