Crash in Portimão: Franco Morbidelli in hospital

Franco Morbidelli caused a scare on Tuesday in Portimão and has to spend the night in hospital in Faro for observation after a training crash - as a precautionary measure, emphasised Pramac.

A total of eight MotoGP riders used the Superbike winter test on Monday and Tuesday at the "Autódromo Internacional do Algarve" for training, including Pramac-Ducati newcomer Franco Morbidelli, who, like his new brand colleagues around world champion Pecco Bagnaia, rode a Panigale V4S with 1100 cc.

On Tuesday afternoon, "Franky" crashed heavily in turn 9 of the rollercoaster circuit, causing a red flag and anxious moments. According to consistent reports in the Italian specialist media, Morbidelli briefly lost consciousness as a result of the hard impact. However, after a check-up at the medical centre on the race track, the all-clear was given.

On Tuesday evening, Prima Pramac Racing issued an official update: "After a bad crash, Franco was immediately taken to hospital for further examinations. The first tests gave encouraging signals regarding his current condition. He will spend the night in hospital in Faro as a precautionary measure," the team reassured via its social media channels.

According to the latest information, the 29-year-old Italian appears to have escaped without any major injuries, although it remains to be seen how much the after-effects of the crash will affect him ahead of the first IRTA test of the calendar year in Sepang in just under a week's time (6th to 8th February).