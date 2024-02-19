Qatar test, Monday: Bagnaia ahead of Martin and Espargaró

The first of two MotoGP test days in Doha came to an end with defending champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia (Ducati) setting the fastest time. Red Bull KTM ace Brad Binder improved to 4th place at the end.

There wasa one-two-three Aprilia lead on Monday in Qatar, but Ducati star Pecco Bagnaia took command one and a half hours before the end of testing and lowered the benchmark time considerably with a 1:52.040 min. At this point, he was seven tenths of a second ahead of the competition.

His team-mate Enea Bastianini followed suit ten minutes later, but remained 0.549 seconds behind Bagnaia's mark. VR46 newcomer Fabio Di Giannantonio, winner of the Qatar GP last November, also improved on last year's GP23, but his gap to the two-time MotoGP World Champion was still 0.427 seconds. It was then vice-champion Jorge Martin on the Pramac-Ducati who came within 0.220 sec of Bagnaia and took second place.

With half an hour left on the clock, Aleix Espargaró stirred up the Ducati armada in third place (+0.292 sec). Red Bull KTM ace Brad Binder showed sector best times in the final minutes and reduced his gap to 0.296 sec, which meant fourth place. His team-mate Jack Miller was also on course for the best time, but then went wide at turn 6 and remained 14th in the standings.

Johann Zarco, on the other hand, finished ninth (+0.592 sec) on the LCR Honda to make it into the top 10, which was rounded off by Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo (+0.597 sec) on the first of two days of testing in Lusail.

Qatar test, Monday (19 February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:52.040 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.220 sec

3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.292

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.296

5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.427

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.455

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.516

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.549

9th Zarco, Honda, + 0.592

10. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.597

11th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.759

12th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.774

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.783

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.856

15th Acosta, KTM, + 0.898

16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.919

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.168

18th Marini, Honda, + 1.393

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.602

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.715

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.903

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.469

23rd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.471