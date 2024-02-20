Davide Brivio: "Can't go on holiday well"

In mid-December, Alpine F1 announced that it would be parting ways with the 59-year-old Italian at the end of the year, amicably, mind you, after Brivio's role had diminished over time. He was introduced as Team Principal of Trackhouse MotoGP on 7 February. "I was in contact with Trackhouse team boss PJ Rashidi, who was once behind Kimi Räikkönen's NASCAR start at Trackhouse. We had a chat, as I was on the market. Then owner Justin Marks called me to see if I was interested in a full-time job. It was incredibly short notice. I flew to the headquarters in Charlotte, and from that moment on he had me. It was very easy for Justin to convince me." Pause: "I'm not so good at taking holidays anyway."

What influenced the decision: "I've always had an interest in US motorsport and NASCAR in particular. Now there are no more excuses." For Trackhouse, the experienced Brivio is a stroke of luck. As serious and successful as the racing team is in the USA, Europe and MotoGP are another matter. The well-connected Davide Brivio, who is good friends with Aprilia race director Massimo Rivola, can be seen as the ideal choice for the Americans. What the Italian liked about Trackhouse owner Justin Marks: "He was a racer himself and is still one at heart. That makes it easy to communicate with him." And of course he hopes that NASCAR and MotoGP will cross-fertilise each other at Trackhouse "that we do things differently than they have been done so far, where it makes sense. I love mixing cultures and adopting the best for my current role."

More complete manager

What does he take away from his Formula 1 years at Alpine? "I've seen how a team with almost 1,000 employees works. I'm happy to have experienced that. With this knowledge, I will hopefully approach certain problems in MotoGP differently in future. There is something to learn in every type of motorsport. Hopefully I am more complete today than I was when I left Suzuki. I also think I've become calmer."

How does he assess the task at Trackhouse Aprilia? "Of course it will be difficult. Ducati has been dominant in recent years. But together with KTM, Aprilia has what it takes to be the first challenger. Other manufacturers have already copied our bikes in the past. That is a compliment. Our bike for 2024 is a big step. It also took Ducati years to become as good as they are today. I would like to see Aprilia follow the same path. Aprilia is already one of the best addresses in MotoGP, and the communication between Massimo and me is very simple, very direct."

What he has to adjust to is the higher pace of development since his Suzuki years: "One thing is certain: the difference between a 2024 and a 2020 bike is greater than that between a 2020 and a 2016. With all the aerodynamics, riders are forced to acquire new skills. Even within a brand, there will be some who get to grips with the bike better than others. In the past, there were big screws you could turn in such cases: Engine, chassis, suspension. Today, we are talking about nuances in the lap times between the manufacturers. That changes the job of the drivers. Everything has become more sensitive, every detail counts. When Miguel Oliveira switched directly from the RS-GP22 to the 2024 model, it almost felt like a brand change for him, he says."