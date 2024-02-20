Jorge Martín (Ducati/7th): Strange vibrations

Three Ducatis and three Aprilias faster than him: That doesn't sit well with last year's world championship runner-up. But he knows that a better lap time was not his fault. His Ducati was to blame.

7th place, fourth best Ducati: Jorge Martín had to think for a moment to take something positive away from the last pre-season test: "Mid 52s were still quite easy even with used tyres - that's a second faster than at the race last year. So that was good." At the end of the Qatar test, the world championship runner-up wanted to ride a sprint simulation, but even then a disaster continued to haunt him in Qatar: "Right from the start I had strange vibrations that came from behind and were transmitted to the entire bike. I had been struggling with this throughout the entire test." Martín is the only rider to complain about this phenomenon, which suggests that it must have something to do with his bikes and is not a general Ducati problem. Nevertheless, it was strange: on one bike Martín had the feeling that the tyres were causing the vibrations, on the second he suspected the bike itself. Pramac now has just under two weeks to find the cause, "because in this condition it would be very difficult to fight for victory. I have no chance of opening the throttle the way I want because the thing is so wobbly."

In the past, vibrations at Ducati had only appeared with heavily used tyres, after 20 laps or more. With Martín, they were already there on the second lap on the track. He cannot say exactly where the problem lies: "Clutch, swingarm, frame: It could be anything." So the solution: "Get rid of the stuff and give it everything new for the race!"

The matter certainly gives the Spaniard food for thought: "When everything fits and the bike is stable, I'm super fast. But I was hardly in this situation. I can only hope that my team will get it under control before FP1 here!" Please define fast: "My 1:51.4 today was no big deal. Okay, I was pushing, but not crazy. It was the first fast attempt with the soft tyre. If I had wanted to, a few more fast laps with this tyre would have been possible - possibly faster than the 1:51.4 - despite the vibration."

What he takes away from the two tests in Sepang and Qatar: "I haven't forgotten how to ride. I'm physically fit. And the Ducati has become a full second faster since the race. The other manufacturers first have to keep up with this speed of development, let alone surpass it! Okay, Aprilia seems stronger than last year, but all in all we are very, very competitive."





MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1'50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7. Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9. Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10. Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11. Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15. Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16. Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17. Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18. Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19. Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20. Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22. Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23. Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24. Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448