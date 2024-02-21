Espargaró (Aprilia): "Binder will be there on race day"

After the two-day MotoGP test in the desert of Doha, Aprilia hero Aleix Espargaró talks about the engine performance of the new Aprilia RS-GP and analyses the development of his opponents.

Veteran Aleix Espargaró finished the last official MotoGP test on Tuesday evening in Doha in third place. The 34-year-old was once again the best non-Ducati rider in the official times table after two days of testing at the Losail Circuit. Helost 0.3 seconds on the fabulous time set by world champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia (Ducati).

According to him, the Aprilia works excellently on long stints and in race simulations, only the engine power and top speed are still areas for improvement.However, this could become a problem in the qualifying sessions or on fast tracks . "The level is unbelievably high, the lap times we have now set in Doha and Malaysia are simply unbelievable - sick! "shook theCatalan's head.

Regarding his team's form curve and the comparison with the competition, Aleix says: "We have improved, the RS-GPis very good. But it's not quite enough for Ducati. KTM has improved a little, Brad will certainly be back on race day. It also looks as if the Japanese have improved - but probably not enough. The Italian manufacturers haveimproved significantly ."

Espargaró is full of praise for reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia (26), who was stronger than ever in preparation: " Pecco is definitely thestrongest at the moment! He isriding his strongest pre-season since he has been in MotoGP." On the need to further increasethe Aprilia's engine power , Aleix says: "You actually have to ask Romano (technical director Romano Albesiano; note) this question . To be honest, it's going to be very difficult. I spoke to him a lot about this topic during the winter . But he has never given me an exact figure for the horsepower of our engine."

At least he can tell me this much: "Romano told me that we have really, really come a long way if you compare it with the figures from around four or five years ago. But it's still not enough," admits Espargaró, "They never thought at Aprilia back then that we would ever get tothe levels we have now. But we still have to improve,which will certainly not be easy."