Maverick Viñales (Aprilia/6th): Lower top speed

Aprilia star Maverick Viñales, like team-mate Aleix Espargaró, placed in the front of the field at the MotoGP test in Doha, but still had to look enviously at the US customer team from Trackhouse in the analysis afterwards.

Maverick Viñales finished the two-day Qatar test at the Lusail Circuit in sixth place on the official timesheet, setting a personal best time of 1'51.4". The 29-year-old Spaniard was 0.4 seconds off the fabulous time set by world champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia (Ducati).

"We would have needed another day or two," said Viñales candidly. "But in the fast corners I'm right on the dot, which is very good. Last year I had my problems in sector 3 in Qatar, now I'm making up ground there and that's good. I have always caught up in the fast corners, that has always been my strength. Now I can do the same with the Aprilia and that's very positive."

Viñales also reported on other findings from the tests: "Here in Qatar I'm struggling a bit with the engine brake, it doesn't work quite consistently. But when you ride longer stints you realise these problems, we have to adapt the engine brake better. Okay, it's not really a problem, I don't want to call it that - it's just about the setting, the set-up. It was great that we did the long stint. Of course, there's still plenty of work to do for the race weekend."

When it came to top speed, Viñales had to realise that the two customer team riders, Miguel Oliveira (also on the RS-GP24) and Raúl Fernández (on last year's RS-GP23), were also faster: "Of course we are behind in the standings in terms of top speed. But the engine wasn't completely new and so on. But you have to say that Oliveira and Fernández are there. We should actually be able to reach this speed. If we manage this top speed, then it might be between 0.1 and 0.3 seconds on this track."

On Monday, Viñales measured a maximum speed of 345.0 km/h, on Tuesday it was 342.8 km/h. In comparison, Enea Bastianini set the best value with 355.2 km/h on the first Qatar test day.

Like all manufacturers in the "Concessions" groups A to C, Aprilia has to homologate the engine specification before the World Championship opener, but wants to bring the final development stage directly to the first Grand Prix. However, it is only a minor update, as was recently rumoured in Doha.

MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:50.952 min

2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537

9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631

10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884

13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013

15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505

20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818

22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703

24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448