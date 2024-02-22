Maverick Viñales (Aprilia/6th): Lower top speed
Maverick Viñales finished the two-day Qatar test at the Lusail Circuit in sixth place on the official timesheet, setting a personal best time of 1'51.4". The 29-year-old Spaniard was 0.4 seconds off the fabulous time set by world champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia (Ducati).
"We would have needed another day or two," said Viñales candidly. "But in the fast corners I'm right on the dot, which is very good. Last year I had my problems in sector 3 in Qatar, now I'm making up ground there and that's good. I have always caught up in the fast corners, that has always been my strength. Now I can do the same with the Aprilia and that's very positive."
Viñales also reported on other findings from the tests: "Here in Qatar I'm struggling a bit with the engine brake, it doesn't work quite consistently. But when you ride longer stints you realise these problems, we have to adapt the engine brake better. Okay, it's not really a problem, I don't want to call it that - it's just about the setting, the set-up. It was great that we did the long stint. Of course, there's still plenty of work to do for the race weekend."
When it came to top speed, Viñales had to realise that the two customer team riders, Miguel Oliveira (also on the RS-GP24) and Raúl Fernández (on last year's RS-GP23), were also faster: "Of course we are behind in the standings in terms of top speed. But the engine wasn't completely new and so on. But you have to say that Oliveira and Fernández are there. We should actually be able to reach this speed. If we manage this top speed, then it might be between 0.1 and 0.3 seconds on this track."
On Monday, Viñales measured a maximum speed of 345.0 km/h, on Tuesday it was 342.8 km/h. In comparison, Enea Bastianini set the best value with 355.2 km/h on the first Qatar test day.
Like all manufacturers in the "Concessions" groups A to C, Aprilia has to homologate the engine specification before the World Championship opener, but wants to bring the final development stage directly to the first Grand Prix. However, it is only a minor update, as was recently rumoured in Doha.
MotoGP test in Qatar, final results (19th and 20th February):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:50.952 min
2nd Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.120 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.308
4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.383
5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.389
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.435
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.514
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.537
9th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.631
10th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.726
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.768
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.884
13th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.992
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.013
15th Acosta, KTM, + 1.094
16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.151
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.210
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.432
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.505
20th Marini, Honda, + 1.725
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.818
22nd Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.060
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.703
24th Savadori, Aprilia, + 10.448