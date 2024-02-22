Great curiosity: Who is the fastest woman in the world?

Beatriz Neila is a four-time European circuit champion and has been campaigning for a world championship for some time. "Because men and women are different," as the 21-year-old emphasises.

Traditionally, there have always been far fewer women than men taking part in this spectacular sport, partly due to physical limitations. However, over the past 20 years, the number of female racers has increased, thanks to a number of good junior programmes. The motorbike industry has also recognised that women now represent an important group of buyers and is accordingly interested in seeing them in the sport.

The new Motorcycle World Championship for women, which comprises six events, will begin in Misano in mid-June. On the one hand, this is intended to find out who is the fastest in the world on the circuit. However, the women's series is also intended to form a bridge. We often see young women in small displacement classes, but only a few make the leap into the larger categories and so far mainly at national level. To date, no woman has made it into the MotoGP or Superbike World Championship. Only eight women have competed in the Supersport World Championship to date, with Maria Herrera being the only regular rider.

"The path is the right one, there are also world championships for women in motocross, enduro and trials," emphasises four-time European champion Beatriz Neila. "Winning in MotoGP or SBK is difficult. Because it's impossible for a woman to slow down a motorbike from 350 km/h for 25 laps, like Toprak or Marc Marquez do. Men and women have physical differences. If a woman decides she wants to continue to fight against men, then she can do that. But I want to win a world title and that's difficult against men."

Neila gives the standardised Yamaha R7 motorbikes used in the Women's World Championship an excellent testimonial. "They are perfect," praises the 21-year-old.

Calendar Women's Motorcycle World Championship 2024:

14-16 June Misano/I

12-14 July Donington Park/GB

09-11 August Portimao/P

23-25 August Balaton Park/H

20-22 Sept. Cremona/I

11-13 Oct. Jerez/E