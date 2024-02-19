Jeremy Seewer (Kawasaki): "It's already my bike"

Jeremy Seewer celebrated his first victory in green on Sunday. In this interview, the Swiss MXGP hopeful reveals how comfortable he already feels on the Kawasaki and how he will approach the 2024 world championship season.

In his second pre-season race, Jeremy Seewer celebrated his first victory as a Kawasaki factory rider at the "International de Sommières". After setting the fastest time in Superpole, the 29-year-old from Bülach won two out of three races, and in the Superfinal he was only beaten by his team-mate and last year's runner-up Romain Febvre.

SPEEDWEEK.com met the Swiss rider for an interview after the race in the south of France.

Jeremy, your team boss Antti Pyrhönen assured us in advance that you would look good in green. Mum Anita also thinks it fits well. What about you, is green already your new favourite colour?

I think so. (He smiles.) It's hard for me to judge because I don't see myself on the track - except in the videos - but everyone says green suits me. That's a positive thing.

Does the KX450-SR already feel like your bike or would you say you are still in the process of adapting to it?

It's still a small process, but we've come a long way. It has taken a lot of work, that's logical. At the level we're at, there's so much involved. You get to 90 per cent quickly on day 1, but then it takes weeks and months to get to 100 per cent. But: I realised on Sunday that we have already done a good job. The bike is definitely already mine, even if we're not quite perfect yet. That's okay.

How would you rate it, where are you at the moment? At 95 per cent?

It still depends a bit on the tracks. I had five years of experience on the Yamaha, so I knew exactly: it's like this and it's like that. Now I sometimes get to tracks and I have no feeling for the track on this bike - which is normal. But I'm definitely at 95 per cent.

And the goal is to be at 100 per cent in just under three weeks at the World Championship opener in Argentina?

Not necessarily. When I'm at 98 per cent - and there are 20 Grands Prix, the season is very long - and then hopefully I'll be completely there from Grand Prix 3 or 4 onwards, then we can get started.

Is that perhaps a slightly different approach than before? Last year, you were already in top form in the pre-season.

Last year's pre-season was top, yes, now I'm giving myself a bit of time and taking it a bit easier because I just know how long it takes. But still: I don't want to fight for tenth place in Argentina, of course, but you don't have to win straight away. Last year I lost more because of the crash... If I had finished fifth twice then, all would have been right with the world. That's a bit of the goal I'm aiming for: A solid start and then upwards from there.

How do you feel in the new environment with the Kawasaki works team? You also have a new mechanic in Ryan Hawkridge.

Yes, I have a new environment within the team, but it's going very well. We get on well, I have two great mechanics with whom I am super-happy. But I've still kept some of my people in the background: Physio, conditioning coach, driving coach - this team is the same, so I have a basis that remains the same. That's definitely important so that I don't completely throw everything overboard. It's a great feeling so far.

You also have Romain Febvre, last year's runner-up in the world championship, as your team-mate, just like in 2019 at Yamaha. With two top riders in the team, can you perhaps learn a bit from each other and work together or does everyone do their own thing?

It's more a case of everyone doing their own thing. We are both old enough and at a level where we know what we need. Romain needs something completely different from me to be fast. Of course, the basic principle of the bike is the same. But I work a bit in this direction and he in that. I don't think that works for both of them because their riding styles are simply too different. As I said, we have enough respect that we don't need to copy each other. We're past that age. We understand each other, we respect each other and we can sometimes sit together at the same table. On the track, however, we are opponents, regardless of whether we are racing on green, blue, red or yellow.

Actually, in racing it's always said that your team-mate is your first opponent.

Yes, of course, but at this level... I no longer have to prove myself to anyone. When you're younger, it's more important to say: 'I have to be the best in the team'. But we're both at the same level now, we take turns sometimes and that will be the case during the season too. That's completely normal. And for me it doesn't really matter whether I fight him last year with Yamaha or now with the same bike.

The conditions for a competitive and exciting season are definitely there when Tim Gajser and Jeffrey Herlings, among others, are fit again. How do you rate the starting position in the 2024 MXGP title fight?

The field of riders is strong. Over the last three to five years, there have been more and more of them. That's good for the sport. We can also see that different brands are coming into our sport. It's all positive, more attention, more media - that's how it should be. It will definitely be exciting to watch. Prado, Herlings and Gajser all seem to be fit. Then we'll see, but as I said, it's a long season.