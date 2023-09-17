Title hat-trick for Simon Wagner

In a dramatic final against Hermann Neubauer, the reigning national champion claimed his third championship in a row at the OBM Bucklige Welt Rally in Krumbach, Junior title for Raphael Dirnberger.

As expected, WRC driver Teemu Suninen, who was testing with the Hyundai works team, set the pace right from the start. But if you exclude the Finn with his naturally superior i20N Rally1 Hybrid, which is used in the World Championship and therefore cannot be compared to the Rally 2 cars of the Austrian top, the final result is what every Austrian rally fan was waiting for. In the ORM, Simon Wagner won ahead of Hermann Neubauer and was crowned national champion for the third time in a row after 2021 and 2022.

All in all, the duel for seconds between the two national top drivers, which had been going on throughout the rest of the season, continued around Krumbach. In a direct duel, Wagner won seven of the twelve special stages and Neubauer five. The fact that in the end there was a gap of 5.2 seconds between the two exceptional drivers does not really reflect the seasonal balance, after all it was only two seconds before the last special stage and only 0.8 seconds one stage before that. In the end, even a 5-second penalty by the rally management for Wagner (for unauthorised cutting) could not change anything about the title decision.

Local hero Luca Waldherr could look back on a strong weekend. The Lower Austrian and 2WD national champion, who had already been determined before the rally, drove a Citroen C3 Rally2 rented by Stohl Racing to third ORM place and thus fulfilled his dream result.

Simon Wagner (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2/State Champion): "I am relieved and happy that I managed to win the State Championship title once again. I really pushed hard on the last special stage. But I also have to thank Hermann for the really great fight he gave us throughout the year. That's exactly what our sport needs."

Hermann Neubauer (Skoda Fabia Rally2evo): "It's a shame that it wasn't enough in the end. But I can't reproach myself. We did everything we could. That's the way the sport is and you have to accept that without envy."

Luca Waldherr (Citroen C3 Rally2): "I'm really happy with my first podium finish in the ORM. Secretly, I have been dreaming about it. Of course, the fact that I manage it here, practically on my doorstep, makes it all the more beautiful."

With fourth place in the rally, Styrian Günther Knobloch (Skoda Fabia Rally2) confidently secured his third place in the national championship over Raimund Baumschlager (Skoda Fabia Rally2), who was following behind him.

Victory in the 2WD classification went to Fabian Zeiringer in the Opel Corsa Rally4. The 27-year-old Styrian thus celebrated a pleasing end to his year, which was marked by international events in the ERC. Behind him, Julian Wagner, who was testing in the Peugeot 208 Rally4 for the Stellantis Cup in Belgium in a week's time, finished second.

The 2023 Junior National Championship title has now also been decided, and by a razor-thin margin in favour of Raphael Dirnberger from Upper Austria, for whom second place behind his brother Lukas Dirnberger was enough in Krumbach due to the strike results rule. Their main rival, Luca Pröglhöf from Lower Austria, already suffered a severe setback yesterday when he had to park his Ford Fiesta ST already on SS 1 with a technical defect. A renewed title attempt, which was only theoretical anyway, ended today with the same mishap. (ORM)

Final standings after 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Suninen/Markkula (FIN), Hyundai* 1:06:02,2 2 S. Wagner/Winter (A), Škoda + 2:55,2 3 Neubauer/Mayrhofer (A), Škoda + 3:00,4 4 Waldherr/Maier (A), Citroën + 4:56,0 5 Knobloch/Rausch (A), Škoda + 6:04,9 6 Raumschlager/Winklhofer (A/D), Škoda + 6:35,5 7 Zeiringer/Lietz (A), Opel + 10:21,7 8 J. Wagner/Ostlender (A/D), Peugeot + 10:34,4 9 Stitz/Bachmayer (A), Ford + 12:12,3 10 Zellhofer/Kachel (A), Suzuki + 12:49,1

* no ORM ranking