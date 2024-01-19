Northern Talant Cup 2024: 24 participants on board

The letters confirming the starting positions for 2024 have been sent out to the junior school run by World Championship promoter Dorna, the ADAC and, as of this year, manufacturer Honda instead of KTM.

The list of participants for the Northern Talent Cup 2024 has now been announced. 24 drivers from ten countries will be competing for points and trophies this season. The countries represented are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Sweden and Switzerland.

Last year, the title went to Germany with Rocco Caspar Sessler, with Swiss driver Lennoxx Phommara in second place. Both riders have made the leap into the Red Bull Rookies and are thus continuing on the Road to MotoGP.

In the current 24-strong permanent field, two wildcard places are available per round - and the wildcard riders can rent a bike on site. The shortlist was broadly diversified between the countries, although one girl did not make it into the now all-male field.

Participants Northern Talent Cup 2024

#2 Tom Rolin - Belgium - Junior Black Nights

#5 Tom Kuil - Netherlands - Zelda People Racing

#12 Martin Vincze - Hungary - VM Racing Team

#16 Kyano Schoo - Netherlands - KS-Racing

#17 Thias Wenzel - Germany - Kiefer Racing

#20 Dustin Schneider - Germany - Mass Sports Racing by JRP

#22 Alexander Weizel - Germany - Weizel Racing

#23 Lorenzo Pontillo - Belgium - Junior Black Knights

#26 Ben Wiegner - Germany - JB-Racing

#27 Antoine Nativi - France - Nativi

#28 Ferre Fleerackers - Belgium - Junior Black Knights

#31 Delano Greven - Netherlands - DG Motorsports

#33 David Sidorov - Ukraine - Arda Racing Team

#36 Jurrien Van Crugten - Netherlands - BB64 Academy

#38 Tobias Kitzbichler - Austria - Racingteam Kitzbichler

#46 Matteo Masili - Italy - MM Racing Team

#53 Levin Phommara - Switzerland - Phommara Racing

#54 Valdemar Mellgren - Sweden - Nordgren Racing

#55 Anakin Zelenak - Germany - Mass Sports Racing by JRP

#73 Zoltán Kovács - Hungary - Motomax Motorsport

#81 Daniel Krabacher - Austria - Kini Bike World

#85 Alessandro Binder - Switzerland - Kiefer Racing

#95 Richard Irmscher - Germany - Racingteam Irmscher

#96 Swan Emprin - France Swan#96

Dates Northern Talent Cup 2024

06-07/04/2024 Test Motorsport Arena Oschersleben

19-21/04/2024 Assen /NL (WorldSBK)

03-05/05/2024 Sachsenring (IDM)

31 May - 2 June 2024 Motorsport Arena Oschersleben (IDM)

21-23/06/2024 Most/CZ (IDM)

05-07/07/2024 Sachsenring (MotoGP)

16-18 August 2024 TT Circuit Assen/NL (IDM)

30 August - 1 September 2024 Nürburgring (IDM)