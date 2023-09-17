End of SBK season approaching - date set for Aegerter party

Dominique Aegerter's end-of-season parties have become a tradition. The preparations for the Yamaha rider's celebration after the 2023 World Superbike Championship are in full swing. The date and location have been fixed.

Admission costs CHF 10.00. Tickets are available here.The meeting in Magny-Cours a week ago heralded the last third of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, with the finale taking place on 29 October in Jerez, Spain. For Dominique Aegerter, however, his rookie season will only end with the "Domi Fighters Racing Party", which he is holding for the 13th time this year. For the Swiss, it goes without saying that he will be right in the thick of things, celebrating with fans and friends!

The event will take place on 4 November at Campus Perspektiven near Huttwil; a free shuttle service from the train station has been arranged. The barbecue will be fired up from 6 pm, followed by various live acts and music from DJ Castle and Tom-s DJ from 9 pm. Fans and supporters of Dominique Aegerter can stock up on souvenirs in the fan shop.

Admission costs CHF 10.00 and tickets are available here.

Information in brief:

When: Saturday, 4 November, from 6 p.m. Grill & Chill, 9 p.m. Party until 03:30 a.m.



Where: Campus Perspektiven bei Huttwil, Eventhalle Schwarzenbach, Dörfli 2, 4953 Schwarzenbach b. Huttwil



Who: Domi Fighters, Friends & Family, Fans



How to get there: Public transport = free shuttle service from the station to the campus, car = parking available at the campus