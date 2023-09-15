Video pass of the SBK World Championship 2023 now almost free of charge

The meeting at MotorLand Aragon is already the tenth race weekend of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, so the Official Website Video Pass price is now available at a bargain price.

In the German-speaking world, the series-based World Championship can be followed on ServusTV and Eurosport, but the TV offer is usually limited to the Superbike category. If you want to see everything, and preferably live, there's no getting around the internet. ServusTV's livestreaming, where all the important sessions can be followed, is free of charge.

More extensive, but not free, is the video pass of the official website of the Superbike World Championship, which not only offers access to the commercial-free live streaming on the race weekends, but also to interviews, the archive of the complete SBK races from 2006 and season reviews from 1993.

At the beginning of the season, this cost 69.90 euros, after the meeting in Most 34.99 euros. For the last three events in Aragon, Portimão and Jerez, the video pass is available at the bargain price of 9.99 euros.

What is not explicitly advertised: Usually, the Video Pass also allows access to all content until the season opener in 2024. With Toprak Razgatlioglu moving to BMW and Jonathan Rea to Yamaha, as well as newcomer Sam Lowes with MarcVDS Ducati, the winter tests are eagerly awaited.