Official: Danilo Petrucci continues with Barni Ducati

World Champion Alvaro Bautista already extended his contract with Ducati in May until the end of 2024, putting Danilo Petrucci out of the game. For next year, Supersport World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega will replace Michael Rinaldi, who is currently in his third year with the factory team.

Already in June it became clear that the Barni team was the best option for Petrucci. Now the contract extension until the end of 2024 has been confirmed.



"I'm even happier than last year when I signed my first Superbike contract with Barni, if that's possible," shared Petrucci, who is currently sixth in the World Championship and has rocketed to the podium three times this year. "We were both keen to continue and I am convinced that with another full year of experience we can do even better next year. Our aim is to finish this season in the best possible way."



Team Principal Marco Barnabo: "I am very happy to extend this contract. When our adventure with Danilo started, I was already thinking about going down a path with him. I knew at first that it wouldn't be easy because the level of the championship is high - something that isn't always perceived from the outside - but I also knew that we could do very well if we worked hard, and that has come true. We have adapted the bike to Danilo's needs, he in turn has adapted as well. And now that we are competitive, it is logical to continue together and try to reap the benefits of this work. The team remains as it is for this very reason."