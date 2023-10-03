Iker Lecuona (HRC): Why he had to slow down
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In Superpole and Superpole Race, Iker Lecuona secured second row grid positions both times. In the main races he finished eighth and seventh. "I am very happy with this weekend," he said happily. "To be honest, I expected to have to fight more. The team did a good job. We rode with the same bike set-up since Friday. That is always a very good sign."
On Saturday, the HRC rider set the sixth fastest time in Superpole. In the first race, he crossed the finish line in eighth place after a thrilling duel with Garrett Gerloff (BMW).
In the sprint race on Sunday morning Lecuona was in a very good mood. Lying in fourth place, he even scraped the podium midway through the race. "The Superpole race went well. At one point I thought I could finish on the podium. I was only three seconds away from the third-placed rider," the Spaniard was annoyed. "I realised that I had to slow down in order not to destroy the tyres. In the end, 5th place was a very good result. I secured a good starting position for the race in the afternoon."
The Honda rider defended his hard-fought grid position as best he could. Dropping back to 6th on the first lap, he held that position for almost the entire race. Two laps before the end he had to struggle with problems and lost another place. "For several laps I was going very fast. By the middle of the race my tyres were already very worn, which started the chattering," Lecuona regretted. "When Danilo Petrucci and Dominique Aegerter caught up with me, I tried to do the best I could despite the circumstances. They both passed me, but I was able to catch Dominique again just before the end."
He is already looking forward to the last stop of the World Superbike Championship in Jerez: "Now we have three weeks to recharge our batteries. With a positive attitude, we'll prepare for the last two races of the season."
A lot can still happen there in the overall standings: Alex Lowes, Xavi Vierge, Remy Gardner, Domi Aegerter, Iker Lecuona and Garrett Gerloff in World Championship positions 8 to 13 are separated by just five points!
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,126 sec
|3.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 1,764
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 2,864
|5.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,373
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 9,305
|7.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 10,154
|8.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,262
|9.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 12,253
|10.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 19,155
|11.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 20,468
|12.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 20,970
|13.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 23,800
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 29,871
|15.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 41,408
|16.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,685
|17.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,967
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 51,507
|19.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 51,529
|-
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|-
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|-
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,142 sec
|3.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 4,024
|4.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,984
|5.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 7,236
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,549
|7.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 8,387
|8.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,898
|9.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 11,003
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 11,230
|11.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,362
|12.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 12,751
|13.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 12,806
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,053
|15.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 13,609
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,858
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 21,305
|18.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 21,363
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 23,818
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 24,348
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 31,299
|-
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Oliver King (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,098 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,790
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 12,093
|5.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 13,148
|6.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,714
|7.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 14,171
|8.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 15,442
|9.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,792
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 21,198
|11.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 21,723
|12.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 21,910
|13.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 23,381
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 23,457
|15.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 29,872
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,162
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 36,702
|18.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 40,829
|19.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 46,446
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 52,185
|21.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|+ 53,598
|22.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 53,916
|23.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 33 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|566
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|506
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|350
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|300
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|244
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|233
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|205
|8.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|140
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|140
|10.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|139
|11.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|138
|12.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|136
|13.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|135
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|118
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|102
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|57
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|48
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|19.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|15
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|21.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|10
|22.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|23.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1