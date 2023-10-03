Iker Lecuona (HRC): Why he had to slow down

Iker Lecuona was the fastest Honda rider at the World Superbike Championship in Portimao. In the sprint on his CBR1000RR-R, the podium was even within reach for a short time.

In Superpole and Superpole Race, Iker Lecuona secured second row grid positions both times. In the main races he finished eighth and seventh. "I am very happy with this weekend," he said happily. "To be honest, I expected to have to fight more. The team did a good job. We rode with the same bike set-up since Friday. That is always a very good sign."

On Saturday, the HRC rider set the sixth fastest time in Superpole. In the first race, he crossed the finish line in eighth place after a thrilling duel with Garrett Gerloff (BMW).

In the sprint race on Sunday morning Lecuona was in a very good mood. Lying in fourth place, he even scraped the podium midway through the race. "The Superpole race went well. At one point I thought I could finish on the podium. I was only three seconds away from the third-placed rider," the Spaniard was annoyed. "I realised that I had to slow down in order not to destroy the tyres. In the end, 5th place was a very good result. I secured a good starting position for the race in the afternoon."

The Honda rider defended his hard-fought grid position as best he could. Dropping back to 6th on the first lap, he held that position for almost the entire race. Two laps before the end he had to struggle with problems and lost another place. "For several laps I was going very fast. By the middle of the race my tyres were already very worn, which started the chattering," Lecuona regretted. "When Danilo Petrucci and Dominique Aegerter caught up with me, I tried to do the best I could despite the circumstances. They both passed me, but I was able to catch Dominique again just before the end."

He is already looking forward to the last stop of the World Superbike Championship in Jerez: "Now we have three weeks to recharge our batteries. With a positive attitude, we'll prepare for the last two races of the season."

A lot can still happen there in the overall standings: Alex Lowes, Xavi Vierge, Remy Gardner, Domi Aegerter, Iker Lecuona and Garrett Gerloff in World Championship positions 8 to 13 are separated by just five points!