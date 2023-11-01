Strong: Hardly anyone thought Andrea Iannone would do this

Everyone in the Go Eleven Ducati team, including Andrea Iannone himself, was surprised at how well the first Superbike test in Jerez went after a four-year break from racing. The Italian rocketed to fifth place.

After 66 laps on Wednesday, Andrea Iannone was completely exhausted in the evening when SPEEDWEEK.com met him for an interview behind the pit of the Go Eleven Ducati team in Jerez. Four years off racing have left their mark.

"I'm done," moaned the 34-year-old comeback man, who was banned for doping. "It had been a long time since I rode a race bike. I didn't ride much this year overall because it's difficult to train with amateurs on the track - you virtually never have a clear track. Nevertheless, I tried to train as best as I could. But that's not enough for a superbike or a MotoGP bike. These bikes are a completely different story: they have a lot of power, accelerate and brake very hard. I can feel that in my forearms, but I'm still happy."

Iannone set himself the goal of having fun for the two days of testing. On Wednesday evening he surprisingly found himself 5th on the timesheet, just 9/10 sec behind Remy Gardner's (GRT Yamaha) best time. The Australian set a very strong time on the qualifying rear tyre and was only 2/10 sec slower than the pole record. This further enhances the time of Iannone, also riding a qualifier.

"I really enjoyed the day," Andrea stressed, "I have a good feeling for the bike and the tyres, which are the two most important things. Of course I need to improve in certain areas, but we have time. Our starting point is very good, nobody would have thought that. I expected it to be much worse. Fortunately we are closer to the best rider than expected."

Iannone's good performance was also noted by his rivals. "He is fast and has been in the past," held World Champion Alvaro Bautista, who knows Andrea well from his MotoGP days. "The problems come with the races - tests are something else. His performance was impressive, it's nice to have good riders in the championship."

With the Ducati Panigale V4R, Iannone has the most successful bike of the past two seasons under his belt. For him, however, the success story started earlier: "Since 2016 Ducati has worked for and achieved great results. Ducati has invested a lot of time, money and work in Borgo Panigale, every day. Today they have an outstanding bike in the MotoGP and Superbike World Championship. For me it's not a surprise because I've seen with my eyes how everyone in the factory has slaved for years to get this far."



Iannone has the next test on 25/26 November in Jerez. Then, according to the team, the main thing is to work on consistency.