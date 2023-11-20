Yamaha: Contract problem solved, 6th rider is fixed

Andrea Locatelli and newcomer Jonathan Rea have been confirmed as the duo for next year's Yamaha works team for months. Domi Aegerter and Remy Gardner have also joined the GRT satellite squad.



Philipp Öttl signed a contract with Christophe Guyot's Yamaha team GMT94 on 5th November, where he will receive almost identical factory material.

There had been some disagreements beforehand because Yamaha's Road Racing Manager Andrea Dosoli was in a contractual dilemma. Bradley Ray, British Superbike Champion in 2022, rode his first season in the World Championship in 2023 and for the MotoxRacing Yamaha team (19 points, 19th in the World Championship). The Italian team only contested the European races this year, but Ray's two-year contract stipulates that he will ride all races in 2024.



Yamaha would therefore either have had to transfer Ray to another team, or MotoxRacing would have had to find the budget for all the races. As there will only be the overseas event in Australia next year, the second solution was successful.



Bradley Ray and Motoxracing will continue to work together in 2024. "We were all impressed by his progress in the first part of the season, which culminated in a sixth place in the second race at Imola, the MotoxRacing team's home race," said Dosoli. "The last races of the 2023 championship do not reflect the value we see in Bradley, as he was not fully fit. I believe that the winter break will give him time to work on his condition and we are confident that he will be able to show his full potential for the first race. My special thanks go to MotoxRacing for their continued faith in Bradley and the decision to race the full World Superbike Championship. I am sure they will support him to the best of their ability at every opportunity."



"I am delighted to be continuing with MotoxRacing," commented Ray. "I think it's important to get a second year to blossom and show the full potential. We had some strong races in 2023, so I'm looking forward to building on that. I'm also really looking forward to contesting the full championship. See you in Australia!"