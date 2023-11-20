Neil Hodgson: 50 years and still saying great things

Former British Superbike World Champion Neil Hodgson celebrates his 50th birthday on 20 November 2023. The crowd favourite has been a TV pundit in the paddock for years.

Neil Hodgson celebrates his 50th birthday on 20 November and has a lot to say, and not just because of his rapid way of speaking. The Englishman from Burnley, north of Manchester, came to road racing via motocross - where his idol was Dave Thorpe. It was not easy for the tall Neil in the Grand Prix scene from 1992 onwards. In 1993 and 1994, Hodgson competed for Roger Burnett's team, but did not achieve any major successes.

Hodgson was only successful in the Superbikes from 1996 onwards - the starting number 100 became his trademark. At GSE and HM Plant Ducati, he was able to put the then Ducati works riders such as Troy Bayliss, Ben Bostrom and Troy Corser in SBK under pressure time and again and even beat them.

At that time, future champion James Toseland was his team-mate. His performances earned the blond rider a coveted place in Ducati's factory Superbike World Championship team for the 2003 season.

At the age of almost 30, Hodgson made perfect use of what was probably his last chance: With 13 race wins, he clinched the Superbike World Championship title in a duel against his rebellious team-mate Ruben Xaus. In total, he took 16 victories and 41 podium places in this class, 16 pole positions and set the fastest race lap 14 times.

His foray into MotoGP in 2004 did not go according to plan, where Hogdson rode a customer Ducati in Luis D'Antin's team and only finished 17th in the world championship with 38 points. However, this did nothing to dampen his popularity.

In 2005, Hodgson switched to the Superbike series in the USA, where he rode for Ducati and Honda. In 2010, he returned to the British Championship, where the after-effects of a shoulder injury from motocross prompted him to end his career.

Hodgson was one of the first motorsport aces to discover the Isle of Man as a place to live with tax advantages. In his private life, the football fan is separated from his first wife Kathryn, from this marriage they have daughter Holly and son Taylor. He is now married to Victoria Aamos and his daughter Holly works for GP Paddock caterers Severino & Son from time to time.

In the paddock, you have been able to meet the man in the spotlight for years as an expert for British MotoGP pay-TV rights holders such as BT Sports and currently TNT Sports. There, too, he continues to fire out his flippant remarks. Hodgson presents the GP circuits for the TV fans with the onboard lap.