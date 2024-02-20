SBK test Phillip Island: Toprak takes BMW to 1st place

The new tarmac at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit enables fantastic lap times thanks to its increased grip and greater evenness.

In the first four-hour session on Tuesday morning, Superbike rookie Nicolo Bulega (Ducati) was 0.340 seconds off the pole record set by Tom Sykes (1:29.230 min), who rode a BMW S1000RR in 2020, with a time of 1:28.890 min on race tyres (!). Andrea Iannone (Ducati), Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) and Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) also beat the official record, which can only be set on a race weekend.



The fastest race lap of 1:30.075 minutes, set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in the 2019 sprint race, is no longer a benchmark.



Experts can imagine that we will even see 1:27 times in Superpole on Saturday with qualifying rear tyres.



The second session ran from 13.40 to 17.40, Phillip Island is ten hours ahead of CET. Iker Lecuona had to withdraw after his crash in the morning, the Honda factory rider has injured his left shoulder joint but wants to take part in the World Championship opener next weekend.



Tyre supplier Pirelli had asked all teams to complete long runs in the afternoon in order to get a better idea of the service life of the tyres. The word "pit stop" was already being bandied about in the paddock on Sunday, with some drivers fearing that the rear tyres would not make it over the race distance without a massive loss of performance.



Up to 90 minutes before the end of testing, only four of the 23 drivers were able to improve on their time from the morning. The field continued to tighten up and with 78 minutes left on the clock, the top 7 were separated by just 0.111 seconds!



In the final 45 minutes, numerous riders improved their times, and twelve minutes before the end, Yamaha works rider Andrea Locatelli stormed to the top with the fastest Superbike time ever set on this track - 1:28.835 min!



This shook up the competition: Bulega countered with a 1:28.669 min and improved to 1:28.585 min on the following lap. On the last flying lap, Razgatlioglu catapulted himself to the top with a 1:28.511 min and left BMW cheering. The Turk beat the pole record by an incredible 0.719 seconds. It is unclear which tyres were used.



There was little to see of world champion Alvaro Bautista (7th) throughout the day. His opponents are convinced that he is playing poker and will only reveal his cards on Friday when the 2024 World Championship begins.



Yamaha newcomer Jonathan Rea had a heavy crash in the morning and suffered bruising to his knee. Although the Northern Irishman completed his test programme to the end, he finished in an unimpressive 15th place



The Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) finished 13th, the only German participant Philipp Öttl (GMT94 Yamaha) 17th.



The new Honda Fireblade is increasingly turning out to be a freak of nature: Xavi Vierge was the best of the quartet in an indisputable 16th place, 1.466 seconds behind the best time.