Domi Aegerter (15th/Yamaha): First nervous, then full throttle

Dominique Aegerter last sat on his Yamaha R1 on 1st November 2023, followed by the winter break and a viral infection, which is why the Swiss rider had to skip the Superbike tests on 24th/25th January in Jerez and 29th/30th January in Portimão; personal training also had to be postponed due to the persistent illness.

The two-time Supersport World Champion was all the more excited ahead of the official Dorna test on Phillip Island on Tuesday this week.



"I was very nervous last week, because four months without a race bike was a long time for me. I also didn't know how my body would feel after four weeks without training. But I'm very happy that I can ride again, and on this beautiful track and in this beautiful weather," said Domi, visibly relieved. "I was also really looking forward to seeing the whole GRT team again. They always cheered me up when I wasn't feeling so well recently. After this day, my body feels a little stiff. But luckily I now have two days to recover."

Aegerter completed 98 laps on the picturesque Australian track and recorded a personal fastest time of 1:29.648 minutes, which was 1.137 seconds behind in 13th place.



"Of course, I needed a few laps at the beginning to get used to the bike again - to the engine power and also to the speed, because racing down the straight at 320 km/h is something you don't do that often in the winter months," explained the rider from Rohrbach. "As far as the test is concerned, we worked hard all day. Of course, I would have preferred to have achieved a better position at the end. But because of the virus infection, we couldn't start the test work earlier. That's why we're a little behind the others. The first race weekend starts on Friday and the first points will be scored on Saturday. Until then, we will work hard to be better prepared and to be among the front runners."