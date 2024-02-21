Danilo Petrucci (12th/Ducati) rode 20 laps in a row

Many Superbike riders complained about massive tyre wear after the Phillip Island test, but not all of them. Danilo Petrucci from the Ducati team Barni Racing rode a race simulation without any problems.

A decision is expected to be made by Thursday as to whether the full number of laps will be run in the main races at the 2024 Superbike World Championship season opener. The reason for this is the new and aggressive asphalt on the Phillip Island Circuit, which is already hard on tyres. A reduction of a few laps or a mandatory pit stop at half-time would be possible.

For superbike promoters and Pirelli, it is a difficult trade-off between safety and fairness. Because there are also participants who are prepared for the planned distance of 22 laps. Danilo Petrucci is one of these riders. "We worked a lot, and in the afternoon we found a solution that paid off," reported the Ducati rider. "I set a good time at the start of a 20-lap race simulation, which gives me great confidence for the race."

Petrucci set the twelfth fastest time in the test with 1:29.468 minutes. On his long run, his fastest lap was a 1:29.647 min, his slowest a 1:31.557 min!

The former MotoGP rider is also unable to take advantage of the supersoft tyres this year, with the SCQ qualifying tyre and the SCX race tyre having been withdrawn by Pirelli for Phillip Island. Pirelli will provide the SC0 tyre for Superpole. "Unfortunately, the final classification does not reflect the true values, because when we put on the qualifying tyre, we cannot make use of it and slip back. There is a lot of grip on the new tarmac. The rear pushes under braking, the bike goes straight," explained Petrucci. "We are thinking about some small set-up changes and I still need to change something in my riding style to be fast. We were fast, but you also need a front grid position."