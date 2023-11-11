Speedway GP in Landshut: How the surprise came about

After a 27-year break, the Speedway Grand Prix of Germany will be held in Landshut again in 2024. All fans should make a note of 18 May in their diaries.

Even speedway insiders were surprised by this big news: AC Landshut will host the German GP next year on 18 May, replacing Teterow. The race will be broadcast live worldwide on Saturday evening, making Landshut the venue for one of the most important speedway races of the year.

"Of course, we are delighted that we have been able to bring the Grand Prix to Landshut and that the series will remain in Germany. This race will be one of the biggest sporting events in Landshut in recent years and fits perfectly into our long-term concept of making the sport even better known in our region and also in Germany," says ACL board member Gerald Simbeck. "We were surprised that everything happened so quickly in the end and that the German Grand Prix will take place here in 2024. We are ready and really looking forward to it, especially as Kai Huckenbeck is an integral part of the series. I would particularly like to thank our main sponsor Trans MF, Mr Bernhard Muggenthaler, whose support has given us planning security and enabled us to make a commitment."

"Hosting the event is a mammoth task, but at the same time a great opportunity to put the sport even further in the spotlight and ultimately a great honour and also praise for the great work the club has done in the past," said ACL Vice President Kerstin Rudolph. "Over the past ten years, our more than 100 volunteer officials have repeatedly proven that they are up to the task and have mastered even the biggest challenges with their tireless commitment: several Best Pairs races, an SEC round, qualifying for the Speedway of Nations, the Grand Prix Challenge or three years of the Polish League - we will also master the organisation of the Grand Prix."

Speedway Race Director Phil Morris commented: "It's great to welcome Landshut back to the series for the first time in 27 years. The club has made fantastic progress in recent seasons and this is the culmination of that journey."

2024 Speedway Grand Prix calendar:

27 April - Gorican (HR)

11 May - Warsaw (PL)

18 May - Landshut (D)

1 June - Prague (CZ)

15 June - Malilla (S)

29 June - Landsberg (PL)

17 August - Cardiff (GB)

31 August - Wroclaw (PL)

7 September - Riga (LV)

14 September - Vojens (DK)

28 September - Thorn (PL)

Participants 2024:

Bartosz Zmarzlik (PL)

Fredrik Lindgren (S)

Martin Vaculik (SK)

Jack Holder (AUS)

Leon Madsen (DK)

Robert Lambert (GB)

Mikkel Michelsen (DK)

Jason Doyle (AUS)

Szymon Wozniak (PL)

Jan Kvech (CZ)

Daniel Bewley (GB)

Tai Woffinden (GB)

Kai Huckenbeck (D)

Dominik Kubera (PL)

Andzejs Lebedevs (LV)



Successor:

Max Fricke (AUS)

Maciej Janowski (PL)

Kim Nilsson (S)

Rasmus Jensen (DK)

Luke Becker (USA)

Dimitri Bergé (F)

Mateusz Cierniak (PL)