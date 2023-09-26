World Cup titles and victories - how do the Netherlands do it?

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
MTM

Next weekend, Dutchman Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki) could win the Supersport 300 World Championship for the second time, and with Loris Veneman, our neighbours already have the next talent on the grid.

It is always amazing how much talent the small Netherlands produces, especially compared to Germany with almost five times the population. 18 Dutchmen have contested more than two races in the Supersport World Championship 300, but only eight Germans. One world championship and 25 victories compare to a meagre four racing successes.

Next weekend in Portimão, Jeffrey Buis could even win his second world championship. With eleven victories, the 21-year-old is already the most successful 300cc rider, most recently winning the second race last weekend in Aragón. The Kawasaki rider goes into the final with a 30-point lead over Spain's José-Luis Perez.

"We were fast on our own power from day one in Aragón and we were able to show that in the race when we rode a strong pace on our own," Buis explained. "We have a good lead in the championship, but we have to stay focused and try to get podiums and good results in the last race as well. I want to thank the whole team for the work they have done and now we are heading for the last round of the season!"

Buis rides for Belgian Kawasaki team MTM, which has another winning rider in its ranks in Loris Veneman. The son of former World Championship rider Barry is riding his first World Championship season, finishing fourth in the 2022 Northern Talent Cup. After his first podium at Magny-Cours, the 17-year-old took victory in the first round at Aragón.

"I got my first ever win in the 300cc World Championship and it's a really good feeling," beamed the teenager. "I worked hard for this first win and I can't thank the team, my sponsors, my family and all the people who believed in me enough. It was a great weekend, unfortunately we couldn't get another podium in Race 2. Now I can't wait to finish the season in Portimão and try to get as many points as possible."

Result Supersport 300 World Championship Aragon, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki
2. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 0,021 sec
3. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 0,097
4. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 0,268
5. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 0,468
6. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 0,471
7. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 0,567
8. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,569
9. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 0,775
10. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 0,860
11. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 0,975
12. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 3,247
13. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 4,033
14. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 4,045
15. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 5,102
16. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 5,352
17. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 18,551
18. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 18,698
19. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 18,869
20. Antonio Torres Dominguez (E) Kawasaki + 19,336
21. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 35,750
22. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 35,945
23. Astrid Madrigal (MX) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha
- Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki
- Marc Vich (E) Yamaha
- Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki
- Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki
- Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki
Result Supersport 300 World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki
2. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki + 0,033 sec
3. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 0,049
4. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 0,115
5. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,787
6. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 0,909
7. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 0,914
8. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 0,940
9. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 1,006
10. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 1,135
11. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 1,275
12. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 1,279
13. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 1,327
14. Marc Vich (E) Yamaha + 1,420
15. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 2,010
16. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 2,479
17. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 2,522
18. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 4,522
19. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha + 7,091
20. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 10,051
21. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 10,554
22. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 10,575
23. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 15,626
24. Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki + 23,901
25. Astrid Madrigal (MX) Kawasaki + 26,953
26. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 45,278
- Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki
- Marc Garcia (E) Kove
Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 14 of 16 races
Pos Rider Motorbike Points
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 194
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 164
3. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 147
4. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 131
5. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 130
6. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 121
7. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 105
8. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 91
9. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 88
10. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 86
11. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 84
12. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 83
13. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 78
14. Bruno Ieraci (I) Kawasaki 57
15. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 57
16. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 46
17. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 38
18. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 37
19. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 34
20. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 33
21. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 27
22. Aldi Mahendra (IN) Yamaha 25
23. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 22
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 18
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 13
26. Kevin Santos (BR) Yamaha 13
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha 10
28. Maxim Repak (SV) Kawasaki 6
29. Walid Khan (NL) KTM 6
30. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Kawasaki 5
31. Yeray Marquez Saiz (E) Kawasaki 3
32. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 3
33. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 2
34. Marc Vich (E) Yamaha 2
35. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1
36. Sven Doornenbal (NL) Kawasaki 0
37. Kas Beekmans (NL) Yamaha 0
38. Clement Rouge (F) Yamaha 0