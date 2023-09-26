World Cup titles and victories - how do the Netherlands do it?

It is always amazing how much talent the small Netherlands produces, especially compared to Germany with almost five times the population. 18 Dutchmen have contested more than two races in the Supersport World Championship 300, but only eight Germans. One world championship and 25 victories compare to a meagre four racing successes.

Next weekend in Portimão, Jeffrey Buis could even win his second world championship. With eleven victories, the 21-year-old is already the most successful 300cc rider, most recently winning the second race last weekend in Aragón. The Kawasaki rider goes into the final with a 30-point lead over Spain's José-Luis Perez.



"We were fast on our own power from day one in Aragón and we were able to show that in the race when we rode a strong pace on our own," Buis explained. "We have a good lead in the championship, but we have to stay focused and try to get podiums and good results in the last race as well. I want to thank the whole team for the work they have done and now we are heading for the last round of the season!"

Buis rides for Belgian Kawasaki team MTM, which has another winning rider in its ranks in Loris Veneman. The son of former World Championship rider Barry is riding his first World Championship season, finishing fourth in the 2022 Northern Talent Cup. After his first podium at Magny-Cours, the 17-year-old took victory in the first round at Aragón.



"I got my first ever win in the 300cc World Championship and it's a really good feeling," beamed the teenager. "I worked hard for this first win and I can't thank the team, my sponsors, my family and all the people who believed in me enough. It was a great weekend, unfortunately we couldn't get another podium in Race 2. Now I can't wait to finish the season in Portimão and try to get as many points as possible."