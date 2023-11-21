Kawasaki: Three top teams for the SSP-300 confirmed

The Kawasaki teams MTM and Füsport RT Motorsport by SKM have been fighting at the top of the Supersport World Championship 300 for years and are also strongly positioned for 2024. This also applies to ProDina.

The Supersport World Championship 300 season only starts with the European season opener on 22nd March in Barcelona, which is why the teams in the junior series traditionally take the longest to sign up their riders.

However, this does not apply to MTM Kawasaki, the most successful team in the 300cc category. The Belgian team, which is supported by Kawasaki Europe and Kawasaki BeNeLux, won the 300cc World Championship in 2021 with Adrian Huertas and in 2020 and 2023 with Jeffrey Buis. Although team boss Ludo van der Verken lost his current world champion to Freudenberg KTM, the team strengthened its ranks with world championship bronze medallist Mirko Gennai and extended the contract with young Loris Veneman (Race 1 winner in Aragon).

The riders from RT Motorsport by SKM are also regularly at the front. The motorbikes of tuning specialist Frank Krekeler are among the fastest in the field and will be ridden by Inigo Iglesias and Petr Svoboda in 2024. Both have already ridden for the team this year. However, the Spaniard contested the IDM SSP 300 this year, which he won with four victories and twelve top-three finishes; he also has three years of world championship experience (four podium finishes). The Czech in turn won this year's season opener and was considered a title contender until the middle of the season, but due to various retirements the 20-year-old only finished sixth in the end.

The Kawasaki Team ProDina is also established in the Supersport World Championship 300 and will line up for 2024 with Bruno Ieraci as its figurehead. The 23-year-old won the Italian series hands down (6 victories, 10 podiums in 12 races) and took a sensational double victory as a guest starter in Misano. He has already ridden 52 races in the World Championship. His team-mate will be a rookie, Giacomo Zannini.