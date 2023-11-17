David Datzer (BMW) storms to 4th place after a fit of rage

German David Datzer will start the 55th edition of the Macau Motorcycle GP from the second row of the grid. Only Britons Peter Hickman and Davey Todd and Finn Erno Kostamo were faster than him.

Sensational performance by David Datzer (MTP-Racing by ZERO UP Penz13) in the first qualifying session for the 55th edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix. The BMW rider got stuck in traffic twice on a fast lap. After a tantrum in the pits, the German went out onto the 6.12-kilometre Circuito da Guia again towards the end of the session. On his final lap, he not only set two fastest sector times, but also the third fastest time in practice behind the two Britons Peter Hickman and Davey Todd with a time of 2:26.720 minutes.

The evening session, which started later due to a number of accidents in Formula 3 practice, was particularly exciting in the battle for the best grid position. Todd from the Borrows Engineering/RK Racing team was the first to beat his compatriot's best time in his BMW. Everything looked set for pole position for the up-and-coming road racer from Great Britain, but then came the counterattack from Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad). The three-time Macau winner was almost half a second off his rival's mark on his final lap with a time of 2:24.879 minutes.

Last year's winner Erno Kostamo (ZERO UP Racing Team by Penz13) needed several attempts to improve on his time from the first qualifying session. In the end, the Finn managed to oust Datzer from the front row of the grid. With his fourth place on the grid, the Bavarian relegated nine-time Macau winner Michael Rutter (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad), for whom a life-size wax figure was commissioned by the government for the 70th anniversary of the event and which now stands in the Macau GP Museum next to the figure of Ayrton Senna, to fifth place.

Swiss rider Lukas Maurer (Kawasaki), handicapped by an inflamed elbow, finished tenth, just 0.389 seconds off seventh place on the grid and will start the 12-lap race in the Chinese gambling metropolis from the fourth row on Saturday morning. Julian Trummer (WH Racing powered by Dynobike) will line up two places next to him. The Austrian finished twelfth in qualifying. Swiss rider Olivier Lupberger (Team Swiss Lupi by Heidger Motorsport) finished 22nd on his Macau debut.

Remarkable detail: The first eight places in practice all went to BMW drivers. Last year's fourth-placed Rob Hodson (SMT Racing) was the first Honda driver to finish in ninth place.

Macau Motorcylce GP, qualifying

1. Peter Hickman (GB), 2:24.879 min. 2. Daves Todd (GB), 2:25.370. 3. Erno Kostamo (FIN), 2:26.481. 4. David Datzer (D), 2:26.720. 5. Michael Rutter (GB), 2:27.525. 6. Phillip Crowe (GB), 2:27.782. 7. Paul Jordan (GB), 2:30.123. 8. Brian McCormack (IRL), all BMW, 2:30.190. 9. Rob Hodson (GB), Honda, 2:30.413. 10. Lukas Maurer (CH), Kawasaki, 2:30.512. 11. David Johnson (AUS), Kawasaki, 2:30.517. 12. Julian Trummer (A), Honda, 2:31.631. Also: 22. Olivier Lupberger (CH), Kawasaki, 2:39.804.