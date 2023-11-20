Klaus Peter will also compete with Audi V8 in 2024

The touring car legends will be reorganised for the coming season. Thorsten Stadler is taking over the reins of the racing series. In future, only touring cars from the 80s and 90s will be permitted - vehicles from the 2000s are no longer eligible to compete. The racing calendar will also look different from previous years. The races with the ADAC Racing Weekend and the DTM have completely disappeared from the timetable. Under the new motto "Family and Friends - European Tour 2024", the racing series will only hold one race weekend in Germany.

With his Audi V8, Klaus Peter - a master baker, entrepreneur, coffee roaster, family man and racing driver from Essen - is one of the regular drivers of the touring car legends.

It all started with a VW Scirocco Group 2 from the first series. In 1978, the legendary Willi Bergmeister from Langenfeld competed in the European Touring Car Championship with such a model. The same type of vehicle helped master baker Klaus Peter from Essen enter motorsport in 2011. He built the front-wheel drive car together with his son Axel. He was initially attracted to the Youngtimer Trophy - an unpretentious approach for the self-made man with a pronounced penchant for cars and speed. "I'm just used to taking things into my own hands," says the father of four about himself.

Klaus Peter didn't buy an original car from that DTM era with his Audi, but built his reproduction himself together with his son Axel - knowing that a development process would be the result. "We couldn't reach into any old spare parts shelves, we couldn't draw on the full range," reports the driver. And yet: the fascination of big racetracks like Zandvoort or Spa-Francorchamps was greater than any suffering - as was the family cohesion in the paddock. In 2019, the Peters joined the then newly created Touring Car Legends racing series. They liked it here, they felt at home here - they enjoyed putting their home-roasted coffee on the table here. The outlook for the coming sporting year? Klaus Peter makes an astonishingly simple calculation, as he is quite a businessman: "We used to spend ten hours working on the VW Scirocco to be able to drive it for an hour. Today, we spend 20 hours working on the Audi V8 to drive it for an hour. I would like to see us achieve the old coefficient of the Scirocco again - then I would be very happy."

Peter is looking forward to the new racing calendar with its many well-known and international race tracks. "Oh yes," muses the entrepreneur. "That's something special." And then he adds what is really important to him: "I want to be able to drive my Audi V8 at the same level as the 2020 champion. Gerbert Luttikhuis is a benchmark for me with his Class 2 Mercedes - that's where I want to be!"