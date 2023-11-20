Will DTM driver Mattia Drudi switch to Aston Martin?

Audi works driver Mattia Drudi competed in the DTM this year. However, following the end of works support and the dissolution of the driver squad, there are rumours that the Italian will join Aston Martin.

In the summer, Audi AG decided to discontinue financial support for customer teams in GT3 racing at the end of the year - the brand is also dissolving the official driver squad, which comprises 14 drivers, which you can view here. There will also be no more works entries - you can find out more about the decision here.

One of the victims of the decision is the Italian Mattia Drudi. Drudi took part in the DTM for Tresor Orange 1 this year, but experienced a difficult and challenging season in the racing series - as did the entire team - without a sense of achievement. Things went better for Drudi, who has been part of the official Audi Sport customer racing squad since 2019, in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. Together with Ricardo Feller - who will also be racing for ABT Sportsline in the DTM next year - he became champion in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup - find out more about the title win, which was full of controversy, here.

But unlike Feller, Drudi will probably no longer be driving cars with four rings next year!

Rumours are currently blowing through the paddocks of GT racing that the 25-year-old Italian will become an Aston Martin works driver next year. According to his Instagram story, Drudi will also soon be completing test drives, which will be crucial for the 2024 season. It is unclear whether Drudi will compete with Aston Martin in the DTM, although there are currently loose rumours that Aston Martin is interested in being represented in the racing series with a customer team.