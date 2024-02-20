Mercedes-AMG announce DTM line-up for 2024 season

Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing will once again field a high-calibre line-up in the 2024 DTM season. With Mercedes-AMG Team HRT and Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Racing, the performance and sports car brand is relying on two established and highly respected performance teams. The quartet of Lucas Auer, Maro Engel, Arjun Maini and Luca Stolz will be competing for the prestigious DTM title with the racing cars from Affalterbach. To mark the 40th anniversary of the DTM, Mercedes-AMG is celebrating 130 years of motorsport under the banner of the star - under the motto "Defining Motorsport since 1894".

With 26-year-old Arjun Maini and 28-year-old Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT is relying on a proven driver pairing. The duo has formed the line-up of the racing team from Drees since 2022. Last year, Luca Stolz and Mercedes-AMG Team HRT secured a win and a podium at the Sachsenring as well as another podium each at Zandvoort and the Lausitzring. He will start his third full DTM season in 2024.

Maini was the first Indian driver to make his debut in the DTM in 2021. He made history in the same year with second place at the Norisring. In 2023, he showed a positive form curve in the second half of the season. This year, Maini rose from junior driver to Mercedes-AMG Performance driver.

Two equally experienced and successful DTM professionals, Lucas Auer and Maro Engel, will line up for Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Racing. The 29-year-old Austrian has been driving for the team from Altendiez since 2021. Auer has made a total of 139 starts since his debut in 2015. In 2022, he finished as runner-up in the overall standings.

Engel first competed for Mercedes-AMG in the DTM in 2008. Last year, the Mercedes-AMG brand ambassador impressed with a commanding victory in Zandvoort. He will receive a special honour in the 2024 season. To mark 130 years of motorsport under the motto "Defining Motorsport since 1894", his Mercedes-AMG GT3 will bear the anniversary number 130.

Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing is continuing its successful history in the 35th season of Mercedes-Benz in the DTM with the line-up for 2024. Mercedes-AMG is on a mission to bring the DTM trophy back to Affalterbach after 2021.

The calendar of the ADAC-organised championship once again includes eight stops with a total of 16 races in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. The hunt for the ninth manufacturers' title in the DTM starts for Mercedes-AMG with the season opener at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben from 26th to 28th April. The first meeting of all DTM participants will take place at the official test days in Hockenheim at the beginning of April.

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: "In the history of the DTM since 1984, we as a brand have a long and very successful history, which we obviously want to live up to. As we know, the 2023 DTM season did not fulfil our expectations at all. We lagged behind the competition for long stretches. We are focussing on the coming season in order to build on our previous successes. Our goal is clearly defined with the fight for the championship. Together with our teams and partners, I am therefore looking forward to an exciting and thrilling season."

Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing: "Measured against our international successes, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 is an extremely competitive car. In the DTM last year, we were not able to realise this potential for the title fight. Over the winter, we set the right course for 2024 and feel ideally positioned with our line-up of two performance teams and four performance drivers. My sincere thanks go to Klaus Landgraf and his entire team for last season. We will strategically entrust Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf with another task, which will be announced at a later date."

Lucas Auer, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Racing #22: "I am very happy to start our fourth DTM season together with WINWARD Racing. The winter has been intense and we have worked hard to further improve in various areas and create the conditions for a successful year. I can hardly wait to bring the knowledge we have gained to the race track."

Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Racing #130: "I have very fond memories of my previous collaboration with WINWARD Racing, for example our joint victory at Daytona. The team has shown impressive performances in all series so far. There was still room for improvement for me in the DTM last season. That's why we used the winter to put ourselves in the best possible position to fight for the championship. The 130th anniversary of motorsport is obviously something very special. It is an honour for me to be able to present car number 130."

Arjun Maini, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT #36: "I am incredibly excited to be competing in the DTM again in 2024 as part of Mercedes-AMG, and for the third year with HRT and Luca as team-mates. The DTM is always a huge challenge and, together with the team, I want to put everything I've learnt and experience from previous years into practice to deliver consistently strong results this season! I'm particularly looking forward to the Norisring. I really enjoy the atmosphere at this venue and I also took my first DTM podium there."

Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT #4: "The DTM is the strongest GT3 series in the world and I'm super motivated to prove myself again in this environment. Of course, the big goal is to compete for the championship. We have shown over the past two years that we are a winning combination. If we consistently deliver these performances, anything is possible. It is always an advantage to compete with a well-coordinated team. I am very happy to be back on the grid with HRT and to continue our successful work."