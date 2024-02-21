Marius Avemarg joins Haupt Racing Team

Marius Avemarg joins the Haupt Racing Team for the 2024 DTM season. The former Technical Director of Toksport WRT joins the AMG team. Lots of experience with the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

High-calibre new addition to the Haupt Racing Team on the technical side: Marius Avemarg joins the Mercedes racing team from Drees ahead of the 2024 season.

He announced via Instagram that he has joined the Haupt Racing Team for the DTM season and the other racing series. The racing team of former DTM driver Hubert Haupt also competes in the ADAC GT Masters, the GT World Challenge Europe and on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

Luca Stolz and Arjun Maini will line up for the racing team from the Eifel in the 2024 DTM season.

After seven years together, technical director Marius Avemarg Toksport, who was highly regarded in the paddock for his skills, left WRT. Together with the team from Quiddelbach, Avemarg achieved successes in the ADAC GT Masters, the GT World Challenge Europe and the DTM. He also won the Prototype Cup Germany title with the racing team in 2022.

Avemarg also gained a lot of experience with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Toksport WRT. From 2019 to 2021, the racing team competed successfully with the car from Affalterbach in the ADAC GT Masters, the GT World Challenge Europe and the 24H Series. This experience will now stand him in good stead with the Haupt Racing Team.