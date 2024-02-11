On the (theoretical) 90th birthday of John Surtees

Some successful motorbike racers tried their hand at car racing after their two-wheeled career. Only one of them achieved the highest honours in motorbike Grand Prix and Formula 1 - John Surtees. Today, the Briton would be 90.

Discussions about the greatest racing driver of all time sprout up at irregular intervals. We do not wish to take part in this equally unsolvable and nonsensical puzzle. However, one incontrovertible fact is that only one racing driver has ever succeeded in becoming both a motorbike and Formula 1 world champion - John Surtees.

John Surtees was born on 11 February 1934 in Tatsfield, a small village in the district of Tandridge in the county of Surrey, which borders south-west London.

His father owned a motorbike shop and was a successful team racer in England before the Second World War. After many hours in his father's workshop, John Surtees began an apprenticeship at the Vincent-HRD motorbike factory.

As a teenager, he was already riding in his father's sidecar. At the age of 17, he contested his first grass track race and shortly afterwards his first road race on an English Triumph. As a young privateer, he quickly celebrated numerous and much-noticed successes. For example, at his first Grand Prix in Ulster in 1952, where he finished sixth in the 500cc race and scored his first world championship point.

In 1955, he was then hired by Norton as a works rider and achieved his first world championship podium at the Nürburgring, finishing third in the 350cc race. A good two months later, again in Ulster, but on a 250cc NSU Sportmax, he won his first Grand Prix.

When Norton retired from racing at the end of 1955, John Surtees went to MV Agusta. With three victories in six races, he became world champion in the half-litre class at the age of 22 and fourth overall in the 350cc class.

After a year characterised by retirements and injuries, he became the sovereign double world champion in the two large displacement classes in 1958.

He also achieved the same feat in 1959 and 1960, when he prevailed against strong team-mates such as John Hartle, Remo Venturi and Gary Hocking, even though Gilera and Moto Guzzi were no longer involved in the World Championship.

The rather quiet Surtees was not only a gifted racer, but also an outstanding tinkerer thanks to his profound technical knowledge. He was also the one who created the new driving style with the knee turned out and the upper body turned towards the inside of the bend.

The second life

After seven world championship titles, "Big John", as he was now reverently known, turned his back on motorbike racing and sought a new challenge.

He found this in car racing. At 26, he was by no means too old for a change and the flourishing Formula 1 team landscape in England offered him many opportunities. After a few tests, he contested his first Formula Junior race in March 1960, finishing second behind a certain Jim Clark.

That same year, Colin Chapman gave him the chance to contest the Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone in his Lotus Climax. Surtees again astonished the experts when he finished second at his first attempt. At the next race in Oporto (Portugal), he secured pole position and the fastest race lap, but did not see the chequered flag.

In 1961 he drove for Cooper and in 1962 for Lola. The following year he joined Ferrari and took his first Formula 1 victory at the Nürburgring. 1964 was Surtees' big year. He won the German, Austrian and Italian GPs and became the only ex-motorbike driver to date to win the Formula 1 crown.

After a disastrous 1965 season, he won at Spa in 1966 and left Ferrari mid-season after a dispute over the team composition at the 24 Hours of Le Mans classic.

In 1967 he docked with Honda, for whom he also drove in 1968. After a BRM and a McLaren year, he competed in his own team, the Surtees Racing Organisation, and his own Formula 1 racing cars in 1971 and 1972. An endeavour that was not crowned with excessive success, so he retired. The team continued to exist up to and including 1978, but was still only able to make a small mark.

On 19 July 2009, his son Henry was killed in an accident during a Formula 2 race at Brands Hatch.

On 10 March 2017, John Surtees died at the age of 83 in St George's Hospital in London.