Aston Martin AMR24: Fernando Alonso chases victories

Fernando Alonso wants to achieve with Aston Martin in 2024 what eluded him in 2023 - his 33rd victory in the premier class. It would be the first GP triumph since Spain 2013.

The new beacon of hope is called the Aston Martin AMR24 and was unveiled on 12 February, naturally in the familiar British Racing Green.

Team Principal Mike Krack on the new car: "This is a consistent further development of last year's model, with which we were able to secure eight podium finishes and 280 championship points. The vehicle philosophy is therefore the same, but we have hardly taken any parts from the 2023 car. We believe we have achieved our goals with the AMR24 - to put a lighter car on its wheels that is aerodynamically more efficient and fast on any type of track."

"This is the first car to be created entirely at our AMR Technology Campus. We have critically scrutinised every area of the 2023 car to get better. We want to retain our strengths with the AMR24, such as the low tyre wear, but at the same time we wanted to eliminate weak points such as the lack of top speed. The goal is clear - to achieve more podium finishes, score more points than in 2023 and have a say in our first victory."



Aston Martin Head of Engineering Dan Fallows on the new car: "Even with stable regulations, this generation of cars offers plenty of room for improvement. Although this is an evolution, a lot is new - chassis, nose shape, front wing, front and rear suspension, with front and rear strut solutions. We have changed the suspension because it should harmonise better with the new front wing solution at the front, and the change at the rear is also aimed at improving aerodynamics."



"We have given a lot of thought to how the car can become an all-rounder that is competitive on every type of racetrack. With the AMR, we believe we have created a car that is not only faster, but also offers greater scope for development."



The new nose and the new front wing are designed to direct the airflow at the front of the car in such a way that the underbody and rear area are more efficiently aerated. The sidepods and engine cowling have also been optimised to allow the underbody and rear wing to work better.



Dan Fallows again: "The underbody is the biggest downforce generator on a wing car. You have to get this part right if you want to have a fast car."



Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso (42) on the new Aston Martin AMR24: "I'm so proud of what this team has achieved in a short space of time, in terms of speed on the track and in terms of developing the infrastructure at Silverstone. I can't wait for my 21st Formula 1 season to start."



The second Aston Martin driver, Canadian Lance Stroll (25), adds: "You can literally feel the electricity in the air at the race car factory. You can feel the hunger for success and a deep belief in our abilities. We learnt a lot last year and we want to translate that into better results. I know that we are well positioned for 2024."





Formula 1 presentations

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format





