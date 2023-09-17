Frohburg: Jorn Hamberg wins, 3rd place for Lukas Maurer

The decision on who will be the overall winner of the IRRC Supersport was postponed after Jorn Hamberg's victory in the first race in Frohburg. Lukas Maurer took third place.

The decision for the IRRC Supersport championship crown must be made at the finale in Frohburg between Marek Červený (WRP Wepol Racing Parts) and Jorn Hamberg (Performance Racing Achterhoek), with a second and third place being enough for the Czech to successfully defend his title. But the young Dutchman has not given up hope yet, as he clearly underlined with a superior best time in practice.

From the start line, the expected duel between Hamberg and Červený developed. Until the halfway point of the 10-lap race, the positions of the title contenders changed several times. With the fastest time of the race, Hamberg was able to decisively pull away from his opponent on the sixth lap, whose resistance was thus broken. At the finish, the Yamaha rider had a lead of almost seven seconds.

The battle for third place was just as exciting, with Ireland's Derek McGee and Switzerland's Lukas Maurer (Closed Roads Racing) as guest riders battling it out with Dutchman Ilja Caljouw (Performance Racing Achterhoek) and German Sebastian Frotscher (Team Schleizer Dreieck). It was not until the last lap that the decision was made in favour of Maurer at his Supersport premiere.

The performance of Briton Gary Johnson (Team Schleizer Dreieck) was remarkable. The two-time Tourist Trophy winner, who broke his thigh in a crash in Hořice in mid-May through no fault of his own, prevailed in a wheel-to-wheel duel with German Rico Vetter (VRP Vetter Racing Performance) on the 4.780-kilometre circuit and was pleased to finish tenth on his return to the race track.

IRRC Supersport, Frohburg

Result race 1

1st Jorn Hamberg (NL), Yamaha, 10 laps. 2nd Marek Červený (CZ), Triumph, +6.913 sec. 3rd Lukas Maurer (CH)*, Yamaha, +9.497 sec. 4th Ilja Caljouw (NL), Yamaha. 5th Derek McGee (IRL)*, Kawasaki. 6th Sebastian Frotscher (D), Yamaha. 7th Petr Najman (CZ), Yamaha. 8th Mauro Poncini (CH), Yamaha. 9th Wolfgang Schuster (D)*, Yamaha. 10th Gary Johnson (GB), Triumph. Also: 11th Rico Vetter (D), Kawasaki. 14th Robert Rohde (D)*, Honda. 18th Tobias Hinze (D)*, Yamaha. 19th Andreas Jochum (D), Yamaha. 22nd Tobias Grünzinger (D)*, Suzuki. 26. Dirk Walter (D), Triumph.

*Guest riders (no points)