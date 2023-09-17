Datzer beats Grams after catch-up, 5th place for Hoff

After a remarkable chase, the victory in the first race of the IRRC Superbike in Frohburg goes to David Datzer after all, who was able to catch Didier Grams on the last lap. Patrick Hoff finishes fifth ahead of Lukas Maurer

David Datzer (MTP-Racing by Syntainics) versus Didier Grams (G&G Motorsport by BMW Motorrad) or guest rider versus local hero and crowd favourite is the battle for the laurels at the IRRC Superbike finale in Frohburg. In practice, Datzer was able to beat his German compatriot and BMW brand colleague, for whom second place in the final standings is still at stake, by five thousandths of a second (!).

Finn Erno Kostamo (38 Motorsport Syntainics) completed the front row of the grid. Fourth place on the grid went to Jorn Hamberg (Performance Racing Achterhoek), who was racing a Superbike motorbike for the first time in Frohburg. The Dutchman somewhat surprisingly managed to leave the newly crowned Swiss champion Lukas Maurer (Ipone by Tekno Parts/FMS) and the German Patrick Hoff (Neumann Racing), who took the points maximum twice in Schleiz, behind him.

The first race on the 4.780-kilometre course on the outskirts of Frohburg was not for the faint-hearted. Grams took the lead from the start line and extended his lead to over four seconds by the halfway point. The five-time IRRC Superbike Champion already looked like a sure winner, but in the end the 40-year-old Saxon from Limbach-Oberfrohna had to admit defeat by a narrow margin.

Datzer, on the other hand, had a miserable first lap. The pole setter only returned from the first round in sixth place, but then the 31-year-old Bavarian from Vilsbiburg started an irresistible race to catch up. With one fastest lap after the other he moved up place by place, even his gap to the leader melted like butter in the blazing sun. In the last lap he managed the almost impossible and won the race.

Behind Kostamo and Hamberg, who, like Datzer as a guest starter, were left empty-handed in the points, Hoff, as the second best regular driver, picked up 20 points for the championship. Maurer, who was in second place in the early stages, had to settle for sixth. While Johannes Schwimmbeck (MTP-Racing) raced towards an unchallenged eighth place, Nico Müller (Müller Motorsport by Edeka Meisel) had to fight for a long time to prevail in the duel for 10th place against Luca Gottardi (Syntainics by Penz13).

IRRC Superbike, Frohburg

Result race 1

1st David Datzer (D)*, BMW, 10 laps. 2nd Didier Grams (D), BMW, +0,926 sec. 3rd Erno Kostamo (FIN)*, BMW, +5,201 sec. 4th Jorn Hamberg (NL)*, Kawasaki. 5th Patrick Hoff (D), BMW. 6th Lukas Maurer (CH), Kawasaki. 7th Markus Karlsson (S), BMW. 8th Johannes Schwimmbeck (D), BMW. 9th Laurent Hoffmann (B), BMW. 10th Nico Müller (D), BMW. Also: 13th Udo Reichmann (D)*, BMW. 14th Freddie Heinrich (D)*, Kawasaki. 16th Roger Bantli (CH)*, Ducati. 18th Christoph Kreller (D), BMW. 19th Rene Grundei (D), Kawasaki. 20th Guido Nittke (D)*, Kawasaki. 23rd Florian Astner (A), BMW. 25th Olivier Lupberger (CH), Kawasaki. 27. Paul Manx (D), Honda.

* Guest riders (no points)