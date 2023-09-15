Gigi Dall'Igna: "VR46 team is happy with Ducati".

Yamnha is straining to win Rossi's VR46 team with Bezzecchi and Marini as a customer team for 2025. But Gigi Dall'Igna sees a reason for a brand change.

Ducati Corse has been equipping three customer teams again since the 2022 MotoGP season - Pramac, Mooney VR46 and Gresini Racing. Since then, resistance, envy or jealousy has been stirring among the other manufacturers who currently have only four bikes on the grid - such as Honda, Pierer Mobility AG and Aprilia. Yamaha no longer has a satellite team at all since RNF switched to Aprilia this year.

Oddly enough, Ducati also had a total of four teams in the field until the end of 2018, but back then the Desmosedici wasn't as outstanding as it is now, so nobody got upset about it. After the 2018 season, Jorge "Aspar" Martinez locked up his Ducati customer team and his two places were taken by Petronas-Yamaha.

Yamaha no longer has a customer team in 2023 for the first time in the MotoGP four-stroke era, as Razlan Razali's former Petronas team (riders: Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández) switched to Aprilia for two years. At the same time, Gresini has renewed with Ducati for two years until the end of 2025.

But it is no secret that Yamaha is doing everything to make a customer team with M1 motorbikes palatable to Yamaha ambassador Valentino Rossi. But Rossi's VR46 team had a contract for 2024, plus the current YZR-M1 can't compete with the Desmosedici GP22 bikes of Bezzecchi and Marini.

Does Ducati expect VR46 to renew their contract for the 2025 season? Or could the nine-time World Champion's squad do a deal with Yamaha or KTM for 2025?

"I think Valentino's team is quite happy with us," Gigi Dall'Igna noted in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I don't see any reason at the moment why they should change. Of course, an important link exists between Rossi and Yamaha. For sure Yamaha wants to keep Valentino's MotoGP team. But our relationship with the VR46 team is excellent. Rider and team are really happy with our partnership."