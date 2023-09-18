Official: Franco Morbidelli on Pramac-Ducati in 2024

Pramac Racing had announced big news on its social media channels for 4pm today, Monday, and in contrast to Repsol Honda's online confusion last week, it was indeed followed by the news everyone had been expecting: Franco Morbidelli will take the place of Johann Zarco in 2024, who is moving to Honda for two years.

Morbidelli, a three-time MotoGP winner and runner-up in 2020, will thus get a new chance at Prima Pramac Racing after two and a half lean years in the Yamaha factory team - and on a current Ducati machine. He will pilot a GP24 in 2024, just like Ducati factory riders Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, as well as his new teammate Jorge Martin.

"I am very happy that Franco will join our family for 2024," announced Team Principal Paolo Campinoti. "We have an excellent relationship and he has proven many times that he is a champion. I am convinced that in our team he will find the conditions to fight again for the positions he deserves."

To that end, Pramac's signing of the VR46 protégé fulfils the wish of title sponsor Prima, an Italian insurance group, for an Italian rider.

Ducati Race Director Gigi Dall'Igna also welcomed Morbidelli: "It is a pleasure to welcome Franco Morbidelli to the factory-supported Pramac Racing Team, on a Desmosedici factory bike. Franco is a rider with a lot of talent and experience. He has proven more than once that he is strong and fast. It was no coincidence that he was MotoGP runner-up in 2020 with three wins. We are convinced that with Pramac and thanks to our support he will be able to show his full potential."