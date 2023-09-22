India FP1: Bez ahead of Marc Márquez, Yamaha problems

The MotoGP riders' first contact with the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida near Delhi was bumpy for some. The best time was set by Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

The first MotoGP practice session on the 5.010 km Buddh International Circuit with its eight right-hand and five left-hand corners began at 11.15 a.m. local time (7.45 a.m. in Central Europe) with air temperatures of 33 degrees and asphalt temperatures of 46 degrees. Right at the beginning of the 70-minute session, Michele Pirro slipped in turn 5. The Ducati test rider replaces Enea Bastianini in India and in Japan next week.

Also making a substitute appearance at the start of the Asian tour is Stefan Bradl. The Bavarian rides the LCR Honda in the special Castrol look instead of Alex Rins.

In the first few minutes, the MotoGP riders felt their way to the braking points and the racing line and regularly went wide. The braking zone before turn 1 proved to be particularly tricky, with a number of riders taking an involuntary ride - mostly harmless. Brad Binder, however, was also unable to brake his KTM sufficiently after the start-finish and crashed in the gravel bed after ten minutes.

Takaaki Nakagami had a more serious crash in turn 1 halfway through FP1: His LCR Honda overturned in the gravel and was badly damaged, the Japanese rider himself looked a bit battered at first, but got back on his feet afterwards.

Fabio Quartararo also had a bumpy start to the Indian GP, but for different reasons: He had to park his bike twice in the first half hour with technical problems, apparently it was the gearbox. In the Yamaha pit they worked hard behind a screen. Quartararo only completed ten laps, and his team-mate Franco Morbidelli was also not sent out on the track after 17 laps.

Repsol Honda star Marc Márquez acrobatically avoided a crash at turn 12. GASGAS-Tech3 rider Pol Espargaró, on the other hand, had two crashes in turns 13 and 4.

The times improved noticeably as the 70-minute FP1 session progressed: after the first 20 minutes on the new GP track, Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaró was still leading in 1'47.611". At half-time, Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin improved the benchmark time to 1'46.817".

While World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia spent the entire session on the same medium rear tyre, others picked up fresh tyres in the closing minutes, although FP1 no longer counts for direct Q2 entry: VR46 Ducati youngster Marco Bezzecchi set the fastest time with the first 1'45, Marc Márquez came within 0.139sec of the World Championship bronze medallist and finished second ahead of Brad Binder.

MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788

10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815

11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837

12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984

14th Alex Márquez (Honda), + 1.207

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060

16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381

17th Oliveura, Aprilia, + 1,429

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490

19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038

21st Mirbidleli, Yamaha, + 2.115

22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2.755

Moto2 results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):

1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:52.596 min.

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.282 sec

3rd Ogura, Kalex, + 0.899

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.961

5th Salac, Kalex, + 1.064

6th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1,160

7th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 1,200

8th Roberts, Kalex, + 1,212

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 1,242

10th Lowes, Kalex, + 1,242

11th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1,344

12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.396

13th Guevara, Kalex, + 1.511

14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 1,528

15th V/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 1.542