India FP1: Bez ahead of Marc Márquez, Yamaha problems
The first MotoGP practice session on the 5.010 km Buddh International Circuit with its eight right-hand and five left-hand corners began at 11.15 a.m. local time (7.45 a.m. in Central Europe) with air temperatures of 33 degrees and asphalt temperatures of 46 degrees. Right at the beginning of the 70-minute session, Michele Pirro slipped in turn 5. The Ducati test rider replaces Enea Bastianini in India and in Japan next week.
Also making a substitute appearance at the start of the Asian tour is Stefan Bradl. The Bavarian rides the LCR Honda in the special Castrol look instead of Alex Rins.
In the first few minutes, the MotoGP riders felt their way to the braking points and the racing line and regularly went wide. The braking zone before turn 1 proved to be particularly tricky, with a number of riders taking an involuntary ride - mostly harmless. Brad Binder, however, was also unable to brake his KTM sufficiently after the start-finish and crashed in the gravel bed after ten minutes.
Takaaki Nakagami had a more serious crash in turn 1 halfway through FP1: His LCR Honda overturned in the gravel and was badly damaged, the Japanese rider himself looked a bit battered at first, but got back on his feet afterwards.
Fabio Quartararo also had a bumpy start to the Indian GP, but for different reasons: He had to park his bike twice in the first half hour with technical problems, apparently it was the gearbox. In the Yamaha pit they worked hard behind a screen. Quartararo only completed ten laps, and his team-mate Franco Morbidelli was also not sent out on the track after 17 laps.
Repsol Honda star Marc Márquez acrobatically avoided a crash at turn 12. GASGAS-Tech3 rider Pol Espargaró, on the other hand, had two crashes in turns 13 and 4.
The times improved noticeably as the 70-minute FP1 session progressed: after the first 20 minutes on the new GP track, Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaró was still leading in 1'47.611". At half-time, Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin improved the benchmark time to 1'46.817".
While World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia spent the entire session on the same medium rear tyre, others picked up fresh tyres in the closing minutes, although FP1 no longer counts for direct Q2 entry: VR46 Ducati youngster Marco Bezzecchi set the fastest time with the first 1'45, Marc Márquez came within 0.139sec of the World Championship bronze medallist and finished second ahead of Brad Binder.
MotoGP results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:45.990 min.
2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0,320
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.381
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.488
6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.586
7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.619
8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.620
9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.788
10th Mir, Honda, + 0,815
11th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,837
12th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.976
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.984
14th Alex Márquez (Honda), + 1.207
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.060
16th Miller, KTM, + 1,381
17th Oliveura, Aprilia, + 1,429
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.490
19th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.524
20th Pirro, Ducati, + 2.038
21st Mirbidleli, Yamaha, + 2.115
22nd Bradl, Honda, + 2.755
Moto2 results FP1, Buddh Circuit (22.9.):
1st Chantra, Kalex, 1:52.596 min.
2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.282 sec
3rd Ogura, Kalex, + 0.899
4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.961
5th Salac, Kalex, + 1.064
6th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1,160
7th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 1,200
8th Roberts, Kalex, + 1,212
9th Foggia, Kalex, + 1,242
10th Lowes, Kalex, + 1,242
11th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1,344
12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.396
13th Guevara, Kalex, + 1.511
14th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 1,528
15th V/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 1.542