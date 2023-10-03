Crutchlow: "Two races, two long laps - a first".

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow had an eventful first GP outing of the MotoGP season at Motegi and, as usual, provided some entertainment off the track.

Cal Crutchlow ended up in 19th place in qualifying for the Japan GP, which is why he led the last row of the grid, alongside fellow test riders Stefan Bradl and Michele Pirro. "I'm so old and I have such bad eyesight, I can't even see the traffic lights from back there at the start," the 37-year-old Briton gave his best already in the grid at Alex Hofmann's ServusTV microphone.

After the race, the journalists' round continued in a similar vein. "I've done two races and two long laps, that must be a first," the three-time GP winner stated dryly.

In fact, Crutchlow already had to take the long way into turn 3 once on Saturday in the sprint due to "track limits" offences. He finished the short distance race in 18th place, after which he attributed the repeated riding off the green to the effects of the aero package.

"I don't think these aerodynamics are the right direction. I said that after the tests, now I've used it again and now I know for sure that it's not the right direction," the Yamaha test rider underlined. "The bike is very difficult to handle, but also when braking you can't decelerate the bike properly because too much downforce means that the front is constantly locking up. You lose a lot of rear grip and that makes the bike very difficult to ride. It's really difficult to manoeuvre and accelerate out of the corners."

"In the end we learned that it's not the right direction. That's positive because that's what we needed to see - you make mistakes and then you can go forward. That's what we're here for, to find the problems. We are not here to really improve. We need to understand what is good and what is bad first," Crutchlow explained.

However, Cal was then again sent into the race on Sunday with the unloved aero package: "I'm testing everything from Yamaha here that doesn't work. I used the aero package again, which I don't like. But that was Yamaha's plan and I have to do what Yamaha wants me to do. And I'm happy to do it because at the end of the day it doesn't matter what place I finish the race in as long as we collect data."

The reason for the second long-lap penalty of the weekend was then in the flag-to-flag race, for a change, not the multiple exceeding of the "track limits", but an incorrect procedure during the motorbike change.

"I got the long-lap penalty because someone was standing in front of my sign when I came into the pits. We have to turn in behind these number plates on the ground, but I couldn't see it and went on the wrong side. I got a long lap for that," Crutchlow himself found out after the race. "I had no idea why I got the penalty, I thought they must have made a mistake or I cleared someone and I don't know... But yeah, it was a crazy race but we'll take some positives from it."

Crutchlow did repeatedly stress that he was only in the field for testing purposes. But he still saw an opportunity in Sunday's flag-to-flag race. He played poker - like Pirro, Quartararo, Bradl and Morbidelli - and stayed on slick tyres for two laps, while all the top guys had already come into the pits after the first lap for the "bike swap" to change to rain tyres.

"It was the wrong decision, of course, because we were then too far behind," the veteran knew looking back. "I should have pitted one lap earlier, then I would have been in a better position. Because my pace in the rain was actually very good. I was catching up to the guys in front of me, so I knew I could have been strong. But it was the right decision to stop the race. When the red flags came out, I had just overtaken the two guys in front of me, but the lap before that is what counts."

After twelve laps, Cal Crutchlow finished 13th, which still earned him three World Championship points.

