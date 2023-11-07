Captivating World Cup match 2023: Brains versus brawn?

The 2023 MotoGP final sprint begins this week in Sepang with the last three Grands Prix. SPEEDWEEK.com columnist Michael Scott takes a critical look at title contenders Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

Whoever came up with the calendar for the second half of the season should have a quick check-up. Although there is actually no time for that, with the final six Grands Prix squeezed into seven weeks.

And despite the downsides - starting with jet lag and fatigue and thus potential sources of danger for unfocussed mechanics or overworked riders, not to mention the family members who stay behind at home - these special circumstances do have their good side: the highlight of the year could hardly be more exciting.

Apart from Moto2 (is "MotoSchnarch" an exaggeration?), the outcome of both the premier class and the Moto3 World Championship are completely up in the air. The only race-free weekend of this intense final spurt gave us time to catch our breath and take stock (and collect a lot of air miles, having flown home from Thailand only to head straight back to Malaysia).

The world championship battle in the premier class MotoGP is fascinating. Defending champion Pecco Bagnaia against challenger Jorge Martin, who is inwardly burning for revenge because last year's line-up of the red Ducati-Lenovo factory team favoured Enea Bastianini, who has been plagued by injuries this season.

A robust defender against a rebellious attacker. An Italian against a Spaniard. That whets the appetite for more.

Martin is undoubtedly the faster rider on the one lap and over the shorter sprint distance (he has seven sprint wins compared to Bagnaia's four). But then came the Pramac-Ducati rider's tactical error (and a race that lasted one lap too long), which robbed him of an important victory in Australia. Because this was preceded by a race crash in Indonesia, when Martin was leading the race by three seconds, some are already talking about a battle of brains versus brawn.

There is some truth in that. In my view, however, this is an oversimplification.

Bagnaia and Martin in comparison

The clever Bagnaia also makes mistakes - five crashes in the GP races, for example, compared to just two for Martin. And the most important tactical skill of the explosive Martin may be to put pressure on the front from the start in order to escape the field as far as possible. But it is still an effective way of playing to his strengths. At least effective enough to be only 13 points behind the championship leader with three race weekends to go - and up to 111 points are still up for grabs.

However, the two title rivals also have a lot in common.

Pecco, who is one year older (almost exactly - he was born on 14 January 1997, Martin one year and 15 days later), can also count on two years of GP experience and two more MotoGP seasons.

Apart from that, however, there are some parallels in their career paths, which crossed at Mahindra when they were team-mates at Aspar Moto3 in 2015 and 2016. Both won a world title in a smaller class (Martin in 2018 in Moto3, Bagnaia also in 2018 in Moto2). Both achieved ten GP victories in these classes.

In MotoGP, Bagnaia has amassed 17 pole positions in five years, while Martin has already achieved an impressive 13 in three years. Of course, there are no points for this, but there is self-confidence.

When it comes to race wins, Pecco has the advantage: in 83 MotoGP starts, he has 17 victories, which corresponds to a rate of 20.48 per cent. If you include all classes, the rate drops to 14 per cent. However, this still puts him in the lead. With his five MotoGP victories in 51 starts, Martin achieved a success rate of 9.80 per cent. Across all classes, he is just above the 10 per cent mark.

But before we allow ourselves to be tempted by the maths to push Pecco into the role of favourite, we must not neglect the human factor. It's a question of form. And it has to be said that both are probably in the best form of their lives so far.

That gives us this fascinating fight, which is very balanced.

Who will win?

The biggest winner is always Ducati. The fourth consecutive constructors' crown is already secured, in the team standings (with Prima Pramac Racing in the best position) it is only a matter of time and the successful defence of the riders' title has been a fact since the Thailand GP.

Or are the fans the big winners?

In the ultra-genre Moto3, which regularly makes the hearts of the spellbound spectators slip into their pants, the starting position before the last three races is just as open. With seven different winners so far, world championship leader Jaume Masia has a 17-point lead over Ayumu Sasaki (interestingly still without a win this season).

A further eight points behind him lurk two more candidates: David Alonso, the rookie sensation with now four GP wins, and Daniel Holgado. Both teenagers, proving that there is much more talent coming through the ranks than retiring - which should ensure a bright future for the series.

Overstretched calendar or not, 2023 has what it takes to go down in the history books as a true classic.

It's hard to imagine that two more Grands Prix and even more gruelling journeys could make it any better next year.