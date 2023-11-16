Concessions: No free ride for the Japanese

Honda and Yamaha have fallen behind Ducati, KTM and Aprilia in the MotoGP. Will they now be rewarded for their failure with technical privileges?

Who would have thought it? The glorious Japanese motorbike manufacturers have either long since left the MotoGP World Championship (Kawasaki 2008, Suzuki 2022) or, like the two remaining ones (Honda and Yamaha), have fallen into a serious tailspin. The best rider of a Japanese motorbike (Fabio Quartararo/Yamaha) is in ninth place in the Riders' World Championship after 18 of 20 Grand Prix, 256 points behind world champion and leader Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati). The four regular Honda riders are down in 14th (Marc Márquez), 18th (Alex Rins), 19th (Taka Nakagami) and 22nd (Joan Mir). The former world champion (2020 on Suzuki) has only collected 22 points and has fallen an incredible 388 points behind Bagnaia.

Yamaha still won the 2021 World Championship with Fabio Quartararo in 2021 and took second place in the 2022 World Championship, but a year and a half has passed since the last Yamaha victory (Sachsenring 2022). "Our bike hasn't been improved for three years, so we can't even match last year's lap times," complained Quartararo.

The glorious Repsol Honda works team has not won for two years and Honda has not even had a glimmer of a title chance since 2019. "The RC213V is not a winning motorbike," Marc Márquez has been saying incessantly for two years.

He has terminated his contract for 2024 and is switching to the private Gresini-Ducati team, where his little brother Alex has already won two sprint victories in 2023, without a rider's salary.

Now the Spanish World Championship promoter Dorna Sports S.L., which has held the commercial motorbike GP rights since 1992, wants to grant the Japanese so-called "concessions", i.e. technical privileges that should make it easier for them to develop further. In other words, engine development not frozen, two additional engines per year and rider (ten instead of eight), more aero updates, more test tyres, more test days and so on.

However, the European manufacturers KTM and Aprilia are up in arms against these concessions. KTM wants to retain the current concession rules, but does not want to allow the Japanese any privileges because they have achieved too many podium finishes in two years.

"Honda should have invested more money in bike development than in rider salaries," said KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

By that he meant: Honda paid Márquez 18 to 20 million a year, he won races and titles even with inferior material. The engineers were lying on their backsides.

A look at the Honda results makes it clear: The world's largest motorbike manufacturer made huge omissions. The further development in the areas of aerodynamics, chassis construction, electronics, engine, adaptation to the different Michelin tyres and so on has passed Honda by without a trace.

Yamaha has a better package, but is the only manufacturer with an in-line engine that is inferior to the V4 engines of Ducati, KTM, Aprilia and Honda. Former Formula 1 engine designer Luca Marmorini is revamping the M1 engine for 2024.

Dorna is entering a minefield with the hasty introduction of new "concessions" simply because the Japanese have missed a few things.

After all, the "concessions" were introduced around eight years ago to make it easier and more palatable for new factories such as KTM (until then an off-road company) to get involved.

These concessions were appropriate: at the debut in Qatar in 2017, the two KTM factory riders were on the back row, 3 seconds behind the field.

However, Honda has already achieved two third sprint finishes and a podium on Sunday (Japan) with Marc Márquez this year, as well as a pole position and two second places on the grid.

Yamaha has already recorded three third GP places in 2023 with Fabio Quartararo.

"Yamaha has beaten us three times in the last five Grand Prix. So we should also get concessions," said Pit Beirer.

The KTM Race Director would like to retain the old concessions regulations and calculates: "In the Constructors' Championship, the gap between Ducati and KTM is twice as big as the difference between KTM and Yamaha or Honda."

In fact, Ducati has already won 15 out of 18 races this year and achieved 16 pole positions, while the Desmosedici riders occupy the top three places in the Riders' World Championship. The Manufacturers' World Championship has been won for the fourth time in a row.

Everyone involved is operating in a minefield. Dorna must not scare any manufacturer away, otherwise a snowball effect could occur - and one or the other European manufacturer could lose interest in MotoGP.

Pierer Mobility AG (KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna) invests around 70 million a year in GP sport and has already conquered seven MotoGP GP victories. The Austrians equip 28 riders across all three classes at every Grand Prix.

The Pierer Group also owns 25.1 per cent of MV Agusta and will acquire a majority stake in this premium brand in 2026. In 2027, the brand, which has made a name for itself with riders such as Agostini and Read and has won 38 riders' world championship titles, could be brought back into the premier class.

The factories' current contracts with Dorna expire at the end of 2026. But Suzuki has five months to withdraw. After signing a new 5-year contract. And Aprilia already pulled out of a 5-year contract once in 2004 without paying a penalty and then held its own in the Superbike World Championship with several title wins.

Aprilia battled for the MotoGP World Championship in 2022 with a fraction of Honda's budget and took two victories and four more podiums in 2023. Hats off: Aleix Espargaró and Viñales are in the top 7 in the World Championship!

Honda produced snails for years

A lot of tact and sensitivity is required from everyone involved. Ducati will have to accept a few restrictions. But the Japanese should not be given a free ride back to the top of the world, especially Honda, because they have the biggest budgets and yet have failed the worst.

The HRC dilettantes have produced slugs for years and deliberately caused bodily harm to the likes of Márquez, Rins and Mir. This trio was at the doctor more often in 2023 than in the pits.

The Repsol Honda duo of Márquez and Mir (ten world title wins between them) caused 50 crashes on GP weekends in 2023. A record for the ages.

Before the 2022 season, Honda developed a new high-performance engine. Because it kept exploding, the power had to be reduced shortly before the season. The HRC engineers then closed all the gaps in the fairing to achieve enough top speed. In return, the riders burnt out at the Sachsenring GP at an outside temperature of 36 degrees. Honda failed to score points there for the first time in 40 years.

Should such engineering skills be rewarded with exaggerated concessions?

How do you explain such an approach to the ingenious Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna, who studied the regulations more attentively than his opponents for ten years and amazed them with new innovative ideas every year?

Until Honda had no choice but to make Dall'Igna an offer for 2024.

But at the moment, no-one in their right mind will sit in the worn-out HRC nest.

At least Honda's automotive department knows how to achieve success in the premier class on four wheels.

For example, by relocating the development department to Europe (England) in good time.



